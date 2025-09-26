Problem: UK NHS & council letters are dense, full of dates and instructions, and often cause confusion. Solution: I built LetterLens, an Android app (Kotlin + OCR + ML Kit) that scans letters and summarizes them into What/When/Next steps. Why it matters: Runs fully on-device for privacy, works offline, and helps people understand critical info in secondProblem: UK NHS & council letters are dense, full of dates and instructions, and often cause confusion. Solution: I built LetterLens, an Android app (Kotlin + OCR + ML Kit) that scans letters and summarizes them into What/When/Next steps. Why it matters: Runs fully on-device for privacy, works offline, and helps people understand critical info in second

Building LetterLens: An OCR-Powered Android App With Kotlin + ML Kit, and Ktor

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/26 16:49
RWAX
APP$0.00209-13.16%
Mintlayer
ML$0.01858-6.86%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002742-15.63%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01611-2.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000093-21.18%

The first time I saw my family struggle to interpret the NHS and council letters, I decided to create an application that explains these letters in plain English. Government letters are unstructured data full of dates, instructions, codes, and jargon, but mostly people only need to know three things: what it’s about, when it’s happening, and what to do next. That became the starting point for LetterLens.

Purpose

I aimed to reduce the anxiety people feel when dealing with government paperwork. With LetterLens, the user simply scans the letter, and the system translates it into easy-to-understand English with clear next steps. It highlights the key actions the letter expects, so users know exactly what to do.

:::info Disclaimer: LetterLens is an educational prototype, not an alternative for legal advice.

:::

Tech Stack (Decision-making)

  • Jetpack Compose: Modern declarative UI, quick prototyping, and easier state handling.
  • CameraX: Lifecycle-aware camera integration, seamless with compose.
  • Ktor: Lightweight Kotlin-native backend to classify and elaborate the letter types.
  • ML Kit: On-device OCR for privacy and low latency.

Under the Hood(Deep Dive)

Camerax: capture and preview

Camerax makes capturing and analyzing images. Here's the setup to bind a preview and analyzer to the lifecycle.

val cameraProviderFuture = ProcessCameraProvider.getInstance(ctx) cameraProviderFuture.addListener({ &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val provider = cameraProviderFuture.get() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val preview = Preview.Builder() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.setTargetAspectRatio(AspectRatio.RATIO_4_3) // keep 4:3 &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.build() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.also { it.setSurfaceProvider(view.surfaceProvider) } &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;provider.unbindAll() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;provider.bindToLifecycle( &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;lifecycle, &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;CameraSelector.DEFAULT_BACK_CAMERA, &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;preview, &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;imageCapture &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;) }, ContextCompat.getMainExecutor(ctx))

:::tip Tip: Rotate based on EXIF and crop margins; sharper, upright images improve OCR markedly.

:::

ML Kit OCR: Extract raw text on-device

ML Kit processes the image and extracts raw text and confidence scores.

val img = InputImage.fromFilePath(context, Uri.fromFile(photo)) val rec = TextRecognition.getClient(TextRecognizerOptions.DEFAULT_OPTIONS) rec.process(img) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.addOnSuccessListener { onText(it.text) } &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.addOnFailureListener { e -> onError("OCR failed: ${e.message}") }

:::info Note: I keep work entirely on-device; no letter images leave the phone.

:::

\

Ktor 'explains' endpoint: classify + extract

A small Ktor service classifies text and pulls deadlines/actions.

routing { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;post("/explain") { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val req = call.receive<ExplainReq>() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val type = classify(req.text, req.hint) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val deadline = extractDeadline(req.text, type) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val (summary, actions, citations) = explainForType(type, req.text) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;call.respond(ExplainRes(type, deadline, summary, actions, citations)) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} }

Keyword heuristics (examples)

  • NHS Appointment: “appointment”, “please attend”, “clinic”, “vaccination”, “CHI number”.

  • Electoral Register / Annual Canvass: “Electoral Registration Office”, “annual canvass”, “unique security code”, “register to vote”.

    \

Data Parsing & Classification

Beyond the /explain endpoint, the core of LetterLens is its classifier. Government letters are messy—mixed fonts, spacing, codes, dates, so I added helpers for normalization, fuzzy matching, and deadline detection.

Normalization helpers:

private fun norm(s: String) = s &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.lowercase() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.replace('’', '\'') &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.replace('–', '-') &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.replace(Regex("\\s+"), " ") &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;.trim()

Fuzzy matching (so “N H-S” still matches “NHS”):

private fun fuzzyRegex(token: String): Regex { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val letters = token.lowercase().filter { it.isLetterOrDigit() } &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val pattern = letters.joinToString("\\W*") &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;return Regex(pattern, RegexOption.IGNORE_CASE) }

Classify by domain:

private fun classify(textRaw: String, hint: String?): String { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val n = norm("${hint ?: ""} $textRaw") &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (hasAny(n, "nhs", "appointment", "vaccination")) return "NHS Appointment" &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (hasAny(n, "electoral register", "unique security code")) return "Electoral Register" &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (hasAny(n, "council tax", "arrears")) return "Council Tax" &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (hasAny(n, "hmrc", "self assessment")) return "HMRC" &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (hasAny(n, "dvla", "vehicle tax")) return "DVLA" &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (hasAny(n, "ukvi", "visa", "biometric residence")) return "UKVI"   &nbsp;return "Unknown"  }

Deadline extraction (supports both 12 Sept 2025 and 12/09/2025 formats):

private fun extractDeadline(raw: String, type: String? = null): String? { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;val n = norm(raw) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;return DATE_DMY_SLASH.find(n)?.value ?: DATE_DMY_TEXT.find(n)?.value }

Explain response with summary + actions + citations:

private fun explainForType(type: String, text: String): Triple<String, List<String>, List<String>> { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;return when (type) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"Electoral Register" -> Triple( &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"Looks like an Electoral Register annual canvass letter.", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;listOf("Go to website", "Enter unique security code", "Confirm/update household"), &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;listOf("https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote") &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"NHS Appointment" -> Triple( &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"An NHS clinic invite (likely vaccination).", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;listOf("Add to calendar", "Bring Red Book", "Call if reschedule needed"), &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;listOf("https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/appointments-and-bookings/") &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;else -> Triple("Generic gov letter", listOf("Read carefully", "Follow instructions"), listOf("https://www.gov.uk")) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} }

\

Show an example API call/output:

Sample request:

POST /explain { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"text": "Your NHS vaccination appointment is on 25 Sept at Glasgow Clinic. Please bring your Red Book." }

Sample response:

{ &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"type": "NHS Appointment", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"deadline": "25 Sept 2025", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"summary": "This looks like an NHS appointment invite (e.g., vaccination). When: 25 Sept. Location: Glasgow Clinic.", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"actions": [ &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"Add the appointment date/time to your calendar.", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"Bring any requested documents (e.g., child Red Book).", &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"If you need to reschedule, call the number on the letter." &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;], &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;"citations": ["https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/appointments-and-bookings/"] }

\

Compose UI:

A simple card shows type, deadline, summary, and actions.

ElevatedCard(Modifier.fillMaxWidth()) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Column( &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Modifier.padding(16.dp), &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;verticalArrangement = Arrangement.spacedBy(8.dp) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Row(horizontalArrangement = Arrangement.spacedBy(16.dp)) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text("Type:", fontWeight = FontWeight.SemiBold) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text(r.type) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Row(horizontalArrangement = Arrangement.spacedBy(16.dp)) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text("Deadline:", fontWeight = FontWeight.SemiBold) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text(r.deadline ?: "—") &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Divider() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text("Summary", style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text(r.summary) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Divider() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text("Actions", style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;r.actions.forEach { a -> Text("• $a") } &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Divider() &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Text("Citations", style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium) &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;r.citations.forEach { c -> Text(c) } &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} }

\

Results

  • A letter that takes ~5 minutes to interpret can be summarized in ~10 seconds.
  • In my tests on NHS/council letters, the app reliably pulled dates, locations, and required items.
  • Clear, low-friction UX reduced the cognitive load for non-technical users.

Lessons Learned

  • ML Kit OCR is surprisingly easy to set up in < 20 lines of Kotlin.
  • On-device AI ensures privacy (no letter leaves the phone).
  • Compose + CameraX makes UI binding smooth.

What's next

  • IOS version with KMP/Swift.
  • Multi-lingual support.
  • More letter types.

Screenshots

\ \

\

Conclusion

LettersLens demonstrates how small, focused AI tools can make everyday tasks, such as opening a letter, less stressful and more actionable.

Try it

  • Code: LetterLens GitHub Repo

  • Demo video: YouTube Dem

    \

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises