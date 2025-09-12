Building Trust in Crypto: Separating Perception from Reality

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 18:51
Union
U$0.00923-1.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06395+2.45%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005331+6.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09498-5.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1297+3.67%

Crypto often makes mainstream headlines for the wrong reasons, but beneath the surface lies a story of innovation, resilience and a community working to build a safer financial future.

This week’s episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, takes a hard look at one of the most pressing, and misunderstood, issues in digital assets: crime in the crypto ecosystem.

Crypto crime reality check

While mainstream headlines often associate blockchain with hacks, scams and fraud, the reality is more complex. 

Guest Ari Redbord, global head of policy at TRM Labs and a former U.S. federal prosecutor, joined host Nathan to cut through the perception gap. 

“The reality is that we’ve seen real scam activity in the crypto ecosystem over the last two years, about 50 billion in scams and fraud,” he said.

For Redbord, the takeaway is clear: Crypto is not inherently flawed, but like any transformative technology, it attracts opportunistic actors.

Related: DC attorney general sues Athena Bitcoin over alleged hidden fees

 “Bad actors are always early adopters of transformative technology, and cryptocurrency and blockchain are just that,” he said. “The promise of cryptocurrency is cross-border value transfer at the speed of the internet … but you know who else likes to move funds faster and in larger amounts is bad actors”

Still, the same transparency that enables illicit use also gives investigators powerful tools. He emphasized: 

Privacy, security, innovation

The discussion also explored how privacy and security can coexist through innovation. Redbord pointed to “zero knowledge proofs, around privacy pools, around digital identity” as examples of technologies. 

He said zk-proofs “allow us to thread that needle between ensuring lawful users of this technology have the privacy they need, but also stopping bad actors like North Korea who threaten the ecosystem.”

Despite the challenges, Redbord stressed optimism: 

To hear the complete conversation on the Clear Crypto Podcast, listen to the full episode on Cointelegraph’s Podcasts page, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. And don’t forget to check out Cointelegraph’s full lineup of other shows! 

Magazine: Crypto scam hub expose stunt goes viral, Kakao detects 70K scam apps: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/the-truth-crypto-scams-hacks-blockchain-security?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.09+4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.095-5.45%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Partager
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06305-4.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2781+4.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Partager
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00687-4.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open