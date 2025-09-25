Building Two-Way Conversations Between Apps

In our previous article, we explored how to handle incoming webhooks using standard Symfony controllers.

However, for building a truly proactive agent and managing real-time communications efficiently, there is a far more robust and elegant solution: leveraging the dedicated symfony/webhook component.

This powerful tool streamlines the process, ensuring a more secure and maintainable architecture for applications like our Slack integration.

Symfony Webhook Component

The advantages of using the symfony/webhook component over writing logic in standard controllers can be boiled down to three key aspects that make your application more reliable, secure, and scalable.

\ 🔐 Enhanced Security and Reliability

The primary benefit is automated and reliable signature verification. The symfony/webhook component has built-in support for validating requests from popular services like Slack. You no longer need to manually implement cryptographic algorithms, which significantly reduces the risk of errors and vulnerabilities. This is critically important for your proactive agent, as it ensures that incoming real-time data originates from a trusted source.

\ ⚙️ Optimized and Scalable Code

The component allows you to completely decouple the request reception logic from your core business logic. Instead of unwieldy controllers with numerous conditional statements, you use an elegant approach based on event handlers. This adheres to the Single Responsibility Principle and makes your code cleaner, more maintainable, and easily extendable. You can create separate handler classes for each type of Slack event, which simplifies adding new features.

🚀 Performance and Asynchronous Processing

Instead of synchronously processing requests directly in the controller, symfony/webhook integrates perfectly with the Symfony Messenger component. This allows you to dispatch incoming webhooks to a queue for asynchronous processing. This approach frees up the server to receive new requests, prevents timeouts, and ensures high performance even during peak load, which is the foundation for effective real-time communications systems.

Symfony RemoteEvent Component

The symfony/webhook component operates in tandem with a second, equally crucial component: symfony/remote-event. This powerful pair forms the foundation for building a complete, two-way communication system.

Receiving Events with symfony/webhook

As we’ve discussed, symfony/webhook acts as the listener. It’s the inbound gateway, expertly handling and verifying incoming webhook requests from external services like Slack. It ensures your application securely receives notifications about new messages, channel updates, or user actions in real-time.

Sending Events with symfony/remote-event

Complementing the webhook receiver, symfony/remote-event serves as the outbound dispatcher. This component provides a standardized way to send events to remote consumers. For our Proactive Agent, this is the mechanism for sending messages, posting updates, or triggering actions back in Slack. It simplifies the process of creating and delivering these remote events, ensuring your agent can communicate effectively.

Together, symfony/webhook and symfony/remote-event provide a robust and cohesive architecture for real-time communications. They separate the concerns of receiving and sending data, allowing you to build a truly intelligent, bi-directional Proactive Agent that can both react to external events and initiate its own.

Installing symfony/webhook and symfony/remote-event components

To begin building our Proactive Async Agent and harness the power of real-time communications, let’s install the two core components.

You can install both symfony/webhook and symfony/remote-event with a single command using Composer. This will add the necessary packages and their dependencies to your project.

Simply run the following command in your terminal:

\

composer require symfony/webhook symfony/remote-event

\ This will prepare your Symfony application for receiving events from Slack and sending responses back, setting the stage for our real-time communications system.

Once the installation is complete, we can move on to the configuration.

Custom Webhook creation

Let’s create the custom parser for your Slack Webhook.

Executing the php bin/console make:webhook command will help us generate the boilerplate code for a custom webhook parser.

\

php bin/console make:webhook

\ This class will be the “bridge” between the raw HTTP request from Slack and a structured RemoteEvent object that your application can easily work with.

Here is the file that the command will generate, providing a solid foundation for your Slack webhook parsing logic.

\

namespace App\Webhook; use App\DTO\Slack\SlackEvent; use App\DTO\Slack\SlackUrlValidationRequest; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\ChainRequestMatcher; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Exception\JsonException; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\JsonResponse; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Request; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\RequestMatcher\HostRequestMatcher; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\RequestMatcher\IsJsonRequestMatcher; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\RequestMatcher\MethodRequestMatcher; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\RequestMatcherInterface; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Response; use Symfony\Component\HttpKernel\Exception\BadRequestHttpException; use Symfony\Component\RemoteEvent\RemoteEvent; use Symfony\Component\Serializer\SerializerInterface; use Symfony\Component\Validator\Validator\ValidatorInterface; use Symfony\Component\Webhook\Client\AbstractRequestParser; use Symfony\Component\Webhook\Exception\RejectWebhookException; final class SlackRequestParser extends AbstractRequestParser { private SlackUrlValidationRequest | SlackEvent $dto; public function __construct( private readonly SerializerInterface $serializer, private readonly ValidatorInterface $validator){ } protected function getRequestMatcher(): RequestMatcherInterface { return new ChainRequestMatcher([ new HostRequestMatcher('slack.com'), new IsJsonRequestMatcher(), new MethodRequestMatcher('POST') ]); } /** * @throws JsonException */ protected function doParse(Request $request, #[\SensitiveParameter] string $secret): ?RemoteEvent { // $authToken = $request->headers->get('X-Authentication-Token'); $authToken = $request->query->get('token'); if ($authToken !== $secret) { throw new RejectWebhookException(Response::HTTP_UNAUTHORIZED, 'Invalid authentication token.'); } $data = json_decode($request->getContent(), true); if ($data === null) { throw new BadRequestHttpException('Invalid JSON.'); } $dtoClass = SlackUrlValidationRequest::class; if (array_key_exists('type', $data) && $data['type'] === 'event_callback') { $dtoClass = SlackEvent::class; } $this->dto = $this->serializer->denormalize($data, $dtoClass); $errors = $this->validator->validate($this->dto); if (count($errors) > 0) { throw new RejectWebhookException('Invalid JSON.'); } switch (get_class($this->dto)) { case SlackUrlValidationRequest::class: return new RemoteEvent('slack_webhook_challenge_success','',[]); case SlackEvent::class : //return new RemoteEvent('slack_webhook_processing','',[]); } return null; } public function createSuccessfulResponse(/* ?Request $request = null */): Response { if ($this->dto instanceof SlackUrlValidationRequest) { return new JsonResponse($this->dto->getChallenge(), Response::HTTP_OK); } return new JsonResponse(['status' => 'ok'], Response::HTTP_OK); } }

\ This file provides the core logic for parsing incoming Slack webhook requests and converting them into a RemoteEvent. The parse() method is particularly important as it handles SlackUrlValidationRequest - the critical challenge verification step, a required part of the initial Slack setup.

Method createSuccessfulResponse, is designed to generate the correct HTTP response for two distinct types of requests that your application will receive from Slack. Its main job is to signal to Slack that the incoming webhook was handled successfully.

Handling Slack URL Validation

When you first configure a webhook in your Slack workspace, Slack sends a special request to your application to verify that the URL is valid and that you control the endpoint. This request is known as a URL validation challenge.

This is what the if block in the method handles. It checks if the dto (data transfer object) is an instance of SlackUrlValidationRequest. If it is, the method returns a JsonResponse containing the challenge string that Slack sent. By doing this, your application proves to Slack that it is a legitimate and functional webhook endpoint. The HTTP status code of 200 OK is crucial here, as it’s the signal to Slack that the validation was successful.

Handling Regular Webhook Events

After the initial validation, all subsequent requests from Slack will be actual events (e.g., a new message, a user joining a channel, etc.).

The second part of the method, the return statement after the if block, handles these regular events SlackEvent. Since no specific response data is required for these events, the method simply returns a generic JsonResponse with a {‘status’ => ‘ok’} payload. Just like with the validation request, the 200 OK status code tells Slack that your application received and handled the event successfully.

In short, this single method elegantly handles both the one-time security handshake and the ongoing processing of real-time events, providing a clear and standard response for each case.

Now that the parser is created, the next step is to configure it and build the first event handler that will process the RemoteEvents for challenge request.

\

namespace App\RemoteEvent; use Symfony\Component\RemoteEvent\Attribute\AsRemoteEventConsumer; use Symfony\Component\RemoteEvent\Consumer\ConsumerInterface; use Symfony\Component\RemoteEvent\RemoteEvent; #[AsRemoteEventConsumer('slack_webhook_challenge_success')] final class SlackWebhookChallengeConsumer implements ConsumerInterface { public function __construct() { } public function consume(RemoteEvent $event): void { } }

\ Note that we have created a RemoteEvent with the name slackwebhookchallenge_success to handle the initial URL validation request.

In the next article, we will explore creating a second RemoteEvent with the name slackwebhookprocessing for the actual business logic, allowing us to process and react to SlackEvent messages received via the webhook. This separation of concerns ensures that our Proactive Agent’s core logic is clean, efficient, and focused solely on real-time communications after the initial setup is complete.

This final step is crucial for the configuration to work correctly.

Here is the webhook.yaml file that will configure the symfony/webhook component to use our custom parser and properly secure the incoming requests.

\

framework: webhook: routing: slack: service: App\Webhook\SlackRequestParser secret: '%env(SLACK_WEBHOOK_TOKEN)%'

\ This configuration file tells Symfony to create a webhook endpoint at the URL /webhook/slack. When a request is sent to this URL, it will automatically use our App\Webhook\SlackWebhookParser to process the data.

The secret key is critical for security. Slack signs every request, and the symfony/webhook component will automatically use this secret to verify the signature, ensuring that the request is genuinely from Slack and hasn’t been tampered with. It’s best practice to store this secret in your .env file rather than directly in the configuration file.

\

SLACK_WEBHOOK_TOKEN='your_secret_key'

\ With this final piece in place, your application is fully prepared to securely receive and parse incoming webhooks from Slack, setting the stage for building a truly proactive agent.

We’re ready to start out app

The configuration now complete, the application is ready to be launched and tested.

Our application is built to run within a pre-prepared and configured Docker image, which simplifies deployment and ensures a consistent environment across all stages of development.

To run the application, you can use the following command from your terminal:

\

docker-compose up -d

\ This command will start all the necessary services, including your Symfony application, and make the webhook endpoint ready to receive and process requests from Slack. This setup is perfect for testing your Proactive Agent’s ability to handle real-time communications in a production-like environment.

Additional Capabilities and Security Considerations

It’s important to note that you can manually pass a secret token not only in the HTTP headers but also as a query parameter in the URL.

Extended Capabilities:

This approach can be useful when integrating with other data sources that do not support custom headers or have limitations on their use. This provides additional flexibility and allows you to work with a wider range of services.

Security Considerations:

However, please remember that transmitting a secret token in query parameters is highly discouraged from a security perspective. Query parameters:

\

Are logged by the server: Many web servers, by default, log full request URLs, including all query parameters. This can lead to the compromise of your secret.

Are cached and saved in browser history: While this may not be applicable in our case (as we are dealing with server-to-server requests), this fact underscores the vulnerability of data transmitted in this manner. \

For maximum security, always prefer transmitting secrets in HTTP headers. Use query parameters only when it is absolutely necessary, and always be aware of the associated risks.

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve successfully laid the groundwork for our Proactive Agent Reloaded. We’ve moved beyond basic controllers to embrace a more sophisticated, secure, and scalable architecture using the core symfony/webhook and symfony/remote-event components.

We walked through the essential steps, from installing the components to generating a custom parser that can handle and verify incoming requests from Slack. We also configured the application with a webhook.yaml file to ensure the endpoint is secure and ready to process real-time events.

The approach we’ve taken with symfony/webhook and event handling gives us a robust foundation for building a system that is not only functional but also highly maintainable and performant.

In our next article, we’ll build on this foundation by tackling the other side of the real-time communications coin. We will focus on how to properly send a response to a received message back to Slack, enabling true, bi-directional interaction for our Proactive Agent.

