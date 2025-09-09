BullZilla Presale Raises $186K as Token Sale Enters Phase 4 of The Project Trinity Boom

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, September 8th, 2025]
The anticipated BullZilla Buy Presale Live has officially kicked off and is already being noted across the crypto world. With more than $186,000 raised, over 19.56 billion tokens sold, and 629 holders on board, the presale has entered Phase 4 of its first stage, known as The Project Trinity Boom.
At the current presale price of $0.00002575, investors can lock in their positions before the next price increase, which will trigger once another $85,000 is raised.
BullZilla Presale Milestones Breaking Records
The BullZilla presale announcement has already exceeded expectations. At Stage 1: The Project Trinity Boom, Phase 4, the project has raised over $186,000 with more than 19.56 billion tokens sold and 629 early holders onboard. Each milestone has fueled a BullZilla Buy traction, as the dynamic presale engine lifts the price every $100K raised or every 48 hours.
Current presale stats:
This performance cements BullZilla as one of the trending meme coins in 2025, driving headlines across the crypto presale news cycle.
The Zilla DNA: Tokenomics Built for Explosive Growth
At the heart of Bull Zilla Buy Presale Live is the Zilla DNA, a carefully engineered tokenomics structure designed for sustainability and investor rewards:
This allocation is structured to support the BullZilla Buy token launch with sustained activity through limited supply and community incentives.
BullZilla’s Tokenomics: Built for Growth
The strength of BullZilla Buy Presale Live lies in its unique tokenomics, known as Zilla DNA. The total supply is capped at 160 billion $BZIL tokens, with 50% dedicated to presale, 20% to staking, 20% to the treasury, 5% for a burn pool, and 5% locked for the team for two years.
Key features include the Roar Burn Mechanism, which destroys tokens at every project milestone, increasing scarcity, and the HODL Furnace, a staking system offering up to 70% APY to reward long-term holders. The Roarblood Vault further boosts loyalty with 10% referral bonuses for buyers and referrers. This combination of scarcity, staking rewards, and community-driven incentives has fueled BullZilla ($BZIL), positioning it as a possible next 100x meme coin.
BullZilla Presale Overview
BullZilla’s presale is among the early cryptocurrency launches scheduled to debut in 2025. The token is set with a projected launch price of $0.00527141, while the current presale level is $0.00002575.
At this stage, an allocation of $6,000 would equate to 233,009,708 $BZIL tokens. Based on the projected launch price, this amount would hold a notional value of approximately $1.21 million. These figures are illustrative and subject to market conditions, and no outcome is guaranteed.
How to Buy BullZilla in the Presale
The BullZilla Buy presale follows a defined sequence:
The presale price adjusts automatically with each $100,000 raised or after a 48-hour interval. Each increase reduces the token allocation available for the same contribution, making earlier stages comparatively higher in allocation than later ones.
Conclusion: BullZilla Presale Progress
The BullZilla Buy presale has reported over $186,000 raised and nearly 23 billion tokens sold.
The presale structure incorporates incremental price adjustments, staking rewards, and a scarcity-driven burn mechanism. Within the broader market environment, BullZilla has emerged as a notable presale development in the meme coin sector during 2025.
Users can join the BullZilla Buy Presale Live today and secure their stake.
About BullZilla
BullZilla ($BZIL) has launched its highly anticipated presale on Ethereum. The project allocates 50 percent of its 160 billion supply to presale, 20 percent each to staking and treasury, and 5 percent each to burns and team reserves. With its unique mechanics, referral rewards, and strong branding, BullZilla positions itself as a standout in the 2025 crypto market.
