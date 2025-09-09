BullZilla Presale Raises $186K as Token Sale Enters Phase 4 of The Project Trinity Boom

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, September 8th, 2025]

The anticipated BullZilla Buy Presale Live has officially kicked off and is already being noted across the crypto world. With more than $186,000 raised, over 19.56 billion tokens sold, and 629 holders on board, the presale has entered Phase 4 of its first stage, known as The Project Trinity Boom.

At the current presale price of $0.00002575, investors can lock in their positions before the next price increase, which will trigger once another $85,000 is raised.

BullZilla Presale Milestones Breaking Records

The BullZilla presale announcement has already exceeded expectations. At Stage 1: The Project Trinity Boom, Phase 4, the project has raised over $186,000 with more than 19.56 billion tokens sold and 629 early holders onboard. Each milestone has fueled a BullZilla Buy traction, as the dynamic presale engine lifts the price every $100K raised or every 48 hours.

This performance cements BullZilla as one of the trending meme coins in 2025, driving headlines across the crypto presale news cycle.

The Zilla DNA: Tokenomics Built for Explosive Growth

At the heart of Bull Zilla Buy Presale Live is the Zilla DNA, a carefully engineered tokenomics structure designed for sustainability and investor rewards:

Presale (50% – 80B) : Core launch engine with progressive pricing to reward early adopters.

: Core launch engine with progressive pricing to reward early adopters. Staking (20% – 32B) : The “HODL Furnace” with up to 70% APY, turning loyalty into wealth.

: The “HODL Furnace” with up to 70% APY, turning loyalty into wealth. Treasury & Ecosystem (20% – 32B) : Marketing, development, and growth funding.

: Marketing, development, and growth funding. Burn Pool (5% – 8B) : Fuels the Roar Burn Mechanism to shrink supply.

: Fuels the Roar Burn Mechanism to shrink supply. Team (5% – 8B): Locked for 2 years to guarantee long-term alignment.

This allocation is structured to support the BullZilla Buy token launch with sustained activity through limited supply and community incentives.

BullZilla Presale Overview

BullZilla’s presale is among the early cryptocurrency launches scheduled to debut in 2025. The token is set with a projected launch price of $0.00527141, while the current presale level is $0.00002575.

At this stage, an allocation of $6,000 would equate to 233,009,708 $BZIL tokens. Based on the projected launch price, this amount would hold a notional value of approximately $1.21 million. These figures are illustrative and subject to market conditions, and no outcome is guaranteed.

How to Buy BullZilla in the Presale

The BullZilla Buy presale follows a defined sequence:

Wallet Setup: A compatible Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet is required.

A compatible Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet is required. Wallet Funding: ETH or USDT is added to cover both the token purchase and network fees.

ETH or USDT is added to cover both the token purchase and network fees. Presale Access: The wallet is connected to the BullZilla Buy token launch dashboard.

The wallet is connected to the BullZilla Buy token launch dashboard. Allocation Entry: The chosen amount of $BZIL is specified and the transaction confirmed.

The chosen amount of $BZIL is specified and the transaction confirmed. Token Allocation: Tokens are secured at the prevailing presale price and will become available for staking when the HODL Furnace opens.

The presale price adjusts automatically with each $100,000 raised or after a 48-hour interval. Each increase reduces the token allocation available for the same contribution, making earlier stages comparatively higher in allocation than later ones.

Conclusion: BullZilla Presale Progress

The BullZilla Buy presale has reported over $186,000 raised and nearly 23 billion tokens sold.

The presale structure incorporates incremental price adjustments, staking rewards, and a scarcity-driven burn mechanism. Within the broader market environment, BullZilla has emerged as a notable presale development in the meme coin sector during 2025.

Users can join the BullZilla Buy Presale Live today and secure their stake.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are speculative and carry risks. Always do thorough research before investing.

About BullZilla

BullZilla ($BZIL) has launched its highly anticipated presale on Ethereum. The project allocates 50 percent of its 160 billion supply to presale, 20 percent each to staking and treasury, and 5 percent each to burns and team reserves. With its unique mechanics, referral rewards, and strong branding, BullZilla positions itself as a standout in the 2025 crypto market.

