BullZilla Presale Raises $186K as Token Sale Enters Phase 4 of The Project Trinity Boom

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, September 8th, 2025]

The anticipated BullZilla Buy Presale Live has officially kicked off and is already being noted across the crypto world. With more than $186,000 raised, over 19.56 billion tokens sold, and 629 holders on board, the presale has entered Phase 4 of its first stage, known as The Project Trinity Boom.

At the current presale price of $0.00002575, investors can lock in their positions before the next price increase, which will trigger once another $85,000 is raised.

BullZilla Presale Milestones Breaking Records

The BullZilla presale announcement has already exceeded expectations. At Stage 1: The Project Trinity Boom, Phase 4, the project has raised over $186,000 with more than 19.56 billion tokens sold and 629 early holders onboard. Each milestone has fueled a BullZilla Buy traction, as the dynamic presale engine lifts the price every $100K raised or every 48 hours.

Current presale stats:

  • Price: $0.00002575
  • Tokens Sold: 19.56B
  • Total Raised: $186,708

This performance cements BullZilla as one of the trending meme coins in 2025, driving headlines across the crypto presale news cycle.

The Zilla DNA: Tokenomics Built for Explosive Growth

At the heart of Bull Zilla Buy Presale Live is the Zilla DNA, a carefully engineered tokenomics structure designed for sustainability and investor rewards:

  • Presale (50% – 80B): Core launch engine with progressive pricing to reward early adopters.
  • Staking (20% – 32B): The “HODL Furnace” with up to 70% APY, turning loyalty into wealth.
  • Treasury & Ecosystem (20% – 32B): Marketing, development, and growth funding.
  • Burn Pool (5% – 8B): Fuels the Roar Burn Mechanism to shrink supply.
  • Team (5% – 8B): Locked for 2 years to guarantee long-term alignment.

This allocation is structured to support the BullZilla Buy token launch with sustained activity through limited supply and community incentives.

BullZilla’s Tokenomics: Built for Growth

The strength of BullZilla Buy Presale Live lies in its unique tokenomics, known as Zilla DNA. The total supply is capped at 160 billion $BZIL tokens, with 50% dedicated to presale, 20% to staking, 20% to the treasury, 5% for a burn pool, and 5% locked for the team for two years.

Key features include the Roar Burn Mechanism, which destroys tokens at every project milestone, increasing scarcity, and the HODL Furnace, a staking system offering up to 70% APY to reward long-term holders. The Roarblood Vault further boosts loyalty with 10% referral bonuses for buyers and referrers. This combination of scarcity, staking rewards, and community-driven incentives has fueled BullZilla ($BZIL), positioning it as a possible next 100x meme coin.

BullZilla Presale Overview

BullZilla’s presale is among the early cryptocurrency launches scheduled to debut in 2025. The token is set with a projected launch price of $0.00527141, while the current presale level is $0.00002575.

At this stage, an allocation of $6,000 would equate to 233,009,708 $BZIL tokens. Based on the projected launch price, this amount would hold a notional value of approximately $1.21 million. These figures are illustrative and subject to market conditions, and no outcome is guaranteed.

How to Buy BullZilla in the Presale

The BullZilla Buy presale follows a defined sequence:

  • Wallet Setup: A compatible Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet is required.
  • Wallet Funding: ETH or USDT is added to cover both the token purchase and network fees.
  • Presale Access: The wallet is connected to the BullZilla Buy token launch dashboard.
  • Allocation Entry: The chosen amount of $BZIL is specified and the transaction confirmed.
  • Token Allocation: Tokens are secured at the prevailing presale price and will become available for staking when the HODL Furnace opens.

The presale price adjusts automatically with each $100,000 raised or after a 48-hour interval. Each increase reduces the token allocation available for the same contribution, making earlier stages comparatively higher in allocation than later ones.

Conclusion: BullZilla Presale Progress

The BullZilla Buy presale has reported over $186,000 raised and nearly 23 billion tokens sold.

The presale structure incorporates incremental price adjustments, staking rewards, and a scarcity-driven burn mechanism. Within the broader market environment, BullZilla has emerged as a notable presale development in the meme coin sector during 2025.

Users can join the BullZilla Buy Presale Live today and secure their stake.

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X (Formerly Twitter)

Disclaimer: 

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are speculative and carry risks. Always do thorough research before investing.

About BullZilla

BullZilla ($BZIL) has launched its highly anticipated presale on Ethereum. The project allocates 50 percent of its 160 billion supply to presale, 20 percent each to staking and treasury, and 5 percent each to burns and team reserves. With its unique mechanics, referral rewards, and strong branding, BullZilla positions itself as a standout in the 2025 crypto market.

