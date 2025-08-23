Bundesliga Renews Partnership With DAZN In Canada

Bundesliga fans in Canada will continue to be able to watch Alphonso Davies play for Bayern Munich on DAZN. (Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Bundesliga and DAZN have reached an agreement to extend the broadcast rights for an additional two years in Canada. The global streaming service, which is also a partner of the Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), the governing body of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, in Germany, has been showing games in Canada since 2023.

“With the FIFA 2026 World Cup just around the corner, the appetite for soccer in Canada has never been greater,” Bundesliga International CEO Peer Naubert said in a press statement.” But to successfully capitalise on such momentum requires a strong partner, and in DAZN, we know we are in a great position to deliver the best of the Bundesliga. Each matchday brings new twists and turns, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with DAZN to make sure that fans across the country never miss a moment of the action.”

DAZN, in fact, initially signed a deal with the DFL that would run until the end of the 2025/26 season . But that agreement included a break clause forcing both partners to sit down and renegotiate a deal ahead of the 2025/26 season. That, in turn, caused confusion with many Bundesliga fans in Canada, who expected to see 2. Bundesliga games are being made available to the same extent as in the United States, where all second division games are shown on ESPN+.

As a result, no 2. Bundesliga games were shown on matchday 1. Then, ahead of matchday 2 some games were once again available in Canada. Although DAZN has rights to all second division games, which are produced for them by the DFL, it remains to be seen whether all games will be made available.

There were also issues surrounding the broadcast of the first-ever Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup last weekend. Viewers in Canada were left with a preview show rather than the match until almost 26 minutes into the game.

Both sides are hopeful that those glitches are now a thing of the past. Although no promises were made regarding the extent to which second division games are shown, DAZN is working hard on making those games available in the future.

DAZN also has an extensive broadcasting partnership with the Bundesliga in Germany.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the Bundesliga and continue bringing world-class German soccer to fans across Canada,” VP DAZN Canada Deidra Dionne said in a press release. “With full access to every Bundesliga match and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup—as well as top-tier Bundesliga 2 action—we’re proud to deliver unmatched coverage and storytelling across all our platforms. And with Canadian star Alphonso Davies poised for a big return, there’s never been a more exciting time for fans to tune in.”

In addition to the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, DAZN also holds the rights to the DFB Pokal this season. Those rights were separately negotiated with the German football federation (DFB). In addition, Bundesliga fans can also watch their favorite clubs in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League, as those rights are also held by DAZN in Canada.

The partnership is crucial for both sides. Canada will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the country’s biggest soccer star, Alphonso Davies, currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga, playing for powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Indeed, the 24-year-old left-back signed a new long-term contract until 2030 with Bayern Munich . Davies is currently recovering from an ACL injury but is expected to return to action later this fall for the Bundesliga record champions.