Bunni Hacked for $8.4M, Pauses Smart Contracts as Precaution

2025/09/02 16:31
Key Notes

  • Bunni has been hacked for roughly $8.4 million.
  • Attackers targeted the DEX on Unichain and Ethereum.
  • The stolen funds have already been swapped for ETH.

Bunni, a Unichain-based decentralized exchange, suffered a multi-million-dollar hack early on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

According to an X post by the blockchain security firm Hacken, the DEX, which is powered by Uniswap V4, lost $8.4 million to hackers.


via the layer-2 Unichain and the Ethereum network.

Hacken wrote that all of the Unichain-based funds have already been swapped to ETH tokens in multiple ~100 ETH transactions via the cross-chain bridge Across Protocol.

Nearly an hour after the incident, the exchange announced on its X that all smart contracts have been paused on “all networks.”

Bunni operates on Unichain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base and BNB Smart Chain.

According to DefiLlama data, the decentralized protocol has $50.6 million in total value locked. Unichain and Ethereum, each with a TVL of $32.8 million and $17.4 million, have the major share.

Crypto hacks have seen a notable rise over the past three months again. Coinspeaker reported that August saw over $163 million lost to fraudulent actors, marking the third consecutive monthly spike in exploits.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Wahid has been analyzing and reporting on the latest trends in the decentralized ecosystem since 2019. He has over 4,000 articles to his name and his work has been featured on some of the leading outlets including Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, Cointelegraph, and Benzinga. Other than reporting, Wahid likes to connect the dots between DeFi and macro on his newsletter, On-chain Monk.

Wahid Pessarlay on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bunni-hacked-8-4m-pauses-smart-contracts-precaution/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
