The post Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury. The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift. The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium — the token of Solana’s main decentralized exchange — in the market cap rankings. The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume.  That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement. What is so specific about Ripple USD stablecoin? What makes RLUSD stand out is how well institutions are already plugging in. Investors can swap tokenized fund shares like BlackRock’s BUIDL into RLUSD using Securitize, closing the loop between tokenized treasuries and dollars.  DBS Bank is listing RLUSD alongside sgBENJI in Asia, enabling trading, borrowing and collateralizing using Ripple’s stablecoin in the same environment as tokenized money market funds. Source: CoinMarketCap The mint-burn-mint cycle shows that Ripple is treating RLUSD like a live monetary instrument, not a one-way issuance machine. If you look at the market size of Raydium, it is already overtaking some of the big names in DeFi.  Connections with large institutions show the target is bigger than crypto trading pairs; Ripple wants RLUSD to be at the center of global tokenized finance. Source: https://u.today/burn-mint-repeat-ripple-usd-stablecoin-breaks-into-top-100-after-11000000-mintThe post Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury. The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift. The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium — the token of Solana’s main decentralized exchange — in the market cap rankings. The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume.  That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement. What is so specific about Ripple USD stablecoin? What makes RLUSD stand out is how well institutions are already plugging in. Investors can swap tokenized fund shares like BlackRock’s BUIDL into RLUSD using Securitize, closing the loop between tokenized treasuries and dollars.  DBS Bank is listing RLUSD alongside sgBENJI in Asia, enabling trading, borrowing and collateralizing using Ripple’s stablecoin in the same environment as tokenized money market funds. Source: CoinMarketCap The mint-burn-mint cycle shows that Ripple is treating RLUSD like a live monetary instrument, not a one-way issuance machine. If you look at the market size of Raydium, it is already overtaking some of the big names in DeFi.  Connections with large institutions show the target is bigger than crypto trading pairs; Ripple wants RLUSD to be at the center of global tokenized finance. Source: https://u.today/burn-mint-repeat-ripple-usd-stablecoin-breaks-into-top-100-after-11000000-mint

Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:34
Union
U$0.009833-8.91%
Capverse
CAP$0.1174-0.97%
KIND
KIND$0.002828-1.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001734+0.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+1.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Ripple’s stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury.

The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift.

The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium — the token of Solana’s main decentralized exchange — in the market cap rankings. The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume. 

That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement.

What is so specific about Ripple USD stablecoin?

What makes RLUSD stand out is how well institutions are already plugging in. Investors can swap tokenized fund shares like BlackRock’s BUIDL into RLUSD using Securitize, closing the loop between tokenized treasuries and dollars. 

DBS Bank is listing RLUSD alongside sgBENJI in Asia, enabling trading, borrowing and collateralizing using Ripple’s stablecoin in the same environment as tokenized money market funds.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The mint-burn-mint cycle shows that Ripple is treating RLUSD like a live monetary instrument, not a one-way issuance machine. If you look at the market size of Raydium, it is already overtaking some of the big names in DeFi. 

Connections with large institutions show the target is bigger than crypto trading pairs; Ripple wants RLUSD to be at the center of global tokenized finance.

Source: https://u.today/burn-mint-repeat-ripple-usd-stablecoin-breaks-into-top-100-after-11000000-mint

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001244-2.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008067-4.12%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Partager
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.013978-1.78%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.88+0.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,033.38+0.13%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Partager
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.008302-20.86%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005792-6.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1023+5.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run