Burwick Law can now serve Pump Fun lawsuits via X

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:09
FUNToken
FUN$0.008811-2.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09563-3.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016451+3.14%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004711+14.73%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005984+9.95%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151+5.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00616-3.29%

Burwick Law has been given more freedom to serve its Pump Fun lawsuit against Jito Labs and a number of Solana executives after Solana’s CEO ghosted the law firm nine times.

Judge Colleen McMahon granted the order on Thursday, expanding Burwick’s available methods of serving the suit to include email, physical mail, and via a direct messages on X. 

The remaining defendants that need to be served include Solana CEO Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder Raj Gokal, and Solana Foundation President Lily Liu.

They can all now be served via email and FedEx

Jito Labs’ CEO Lucas Bruder, COO Brian Smith, and the Jito Foundation can now all be served via email and Fed Ex, as well as a direct message on X.

Read more: Burwick Law’s chief is running for NYC mayor

It’s not the first time Burwick Law has sought alternative means to serve unresponsive defendants. In one lawsuit accusing a pub landlord turned Dubai property developer of stealing $440 million through a crypto Ponzi, Burwick requested permission to serve the lawsuit with an NFT. 

Indeed, Burwick ran into complications serving the Solana and Jito Labs defendants in August despite “diligent efforts.”

Yakovenko managed to dodge nine attempts to serve him at his luxury San Francisco abode, three of which took place in one day.

Meanwhile, Jito Labs, Pump Fun (as Baton Corporation), and Solana are each attempting to throw the lawsuit out altogether and have filed motions to dismiss the case. 

The lawsuit accuses these crypto firms of enabling Pump Fun’s alleged $1.5 billion illegal casino and money transmission services.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/burwick-law-can-now-serve-pump-fun-lawsuits-via-x/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.14299+19.33%
FUND
FUND$0.02379-0.83%
REVOX
REX$0.054407+1.24%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0335+1.04%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0954-4.48%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26764+7.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?