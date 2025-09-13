UK business leaders urge blockchain inclusion in UK–US Tech Bridge, highlighting stablecoins, tokenization, and risks of falling behind globally.

Business leaders in the UK have called for blockchain to be included in the UK–US Tech Bridge agreement. They want trade and innovation to benefit from distributed ledger technology. In a recent letter to the UK Business Secretary, Peter Kyle, a number of groups emphasise the importance of stablecoins and tokenization: They think these technologies are strategic for the UK and the United States. Otherwise, the UK might lag in establishing financial standards.

Industry Leaders Warn UK Risks Falling Behind on Digital Finance

According to Bloomberg, the letter was signed by dozens of groups, including the UK Cryptoasset Businesses Council, UK Finance, and CityUK. They argued that excluding the digital assets from the Tech Bridge would be a lost opportunity. Meanwhile, Asia and the Middle East are making rapid progress in terms of defining rules for digital finance.

Therefore, the groups feel the UK needs to take action now. Furthermore, they said blockchain strategies should be a core thread of the work of the Tech Bridge. They request harmonised standards between the UK and the US under that framework.

Also, there were many use cases for blockchain as described by the groups. For example, they mentioned things like stablecoin corridors and cross-border tokenized assets. These tools could be used to aid international trade and finance transactions. As a result, innovation would increase and costs could be reduced.

At the same time, the stability of finances should be maintained. Hence, rthe egulation needs to be clear and fair. In their paper, they proposed an operational framework to support innovation while protecting markets.

Moreover, these proposals build on the UK’s fintech roadmap. UK officials have already supported blockchain in financial services and payments. They have also turned to sandbox environments for digital assets. However, more than experiments is wanted by industry leaders. They demand firmer commitments in contrast to weak steps. Because of that, they clamor for regulatory certainty, particularly on stablecoins and tokenized securities.

Fintech Leaders Push for Legal Standards on Stablecoins

Meanwhile, Trade groups warn of risks. If the UK leaves blockchain out, it may lose investment, jobs, and global influence. Also, firms could move to more hospitable jurisdictions. In the meantime, other countries made the rules. Therefore, the UK must not lag. Coordinated regulation with the US may remedy some of the barriers. In turn, this would create more confidence among fintechs, banks, and investors.

On regulatory fronts, UK regulators are preparing new regulatory rules. License applications in the crypto sector should open up next year. Collaboration with US agencies could simplify cross-border payments as well as digital securities. If the UK focuses on the blockchain in the Tech Bridge, it could influence the market infrastructure to a large extent. Then, it may benefit both institutional and retail investors to have greater clarity and trust. Ultimately, this could promote innovation on a scale between both economies.

Business leaders are hopeful that the UK-US Tech Bridge will be more than just agreements. They expect action. They desire stablecoins and tokenization to be included in legal, operational, and technical standards. Therefore, there is a strong opportunity for UK’s government. If it takes this opportunity, the country may be a leader in the future of digital finance. Otherwise, the risk is to be left behind as global innovation forges ahead.