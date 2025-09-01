Businesses are absorbing Bitcoin 4x faster than it is mined: Report

Businesses are outstripping miner output several times over, potentially triggering a supply shock if exchange reserves continue to dwindle.

Private businesses and public companies are absorbing Bitcoin (BTC) nearly four times faster than the rate at which miners are producing new coins, according to Bitcoin financial services company River.

These businesses included publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies and conventional or private businesses, which collectively purchased 1,755 BTC per day on average in 2025, according to River.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment vehicles also bought an additional 1,430 BTC per day on average in 2025, and governments purchased about 39 BTC per day, River’s data shows.

