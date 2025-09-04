Businesses are recycling 22% of profits into Bitcoin, says River

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/04 09:36
RealLink
REAL$0.06042+0.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,252.82+0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-0.28%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002474-2.52%

Bitcoin financial services firm River says private businesses have accumulated 84,000 Bitcoin in 2025 amid a year of regulatory clarity and a strong bull market.

Bitcoin financial services firm River said its business clients are reinvesting 22% of profits into Bitcoin on average, signaling growing grassroots adoption.

Of River’s client base, real estate firms have been the biggest adopters with nearly 15% reinvesting profits into Bitcoin (BTC), while hospitality, finance and software sectors are allocating between 8% and 10%, River’s research analyst Sam Baker said in a report on Wednesday. 

Even fitness studios, painting and roofing companies, and religious nonprofits are among the adopters.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,770.5+2.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Partager
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$324.04+2.46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network