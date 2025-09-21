What if Ethereum abandoned speculation to bet on stability? Vitalik Buterin proposes an unexpected strategic shift: making low-risk DeFi the main economic driver of the network. This is a sober vision, far from memecoins and NFTs, but potentially structuring. Like Google, whose search finances the ecosystem, Ethereum could find in this discreet but steady DeFi a durable foundation. This assumed disruption could redefine the priorities of the entire ecosystem. L’article Buterin Calls For Low-Risk DeFi To Support Ethereum est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. What if Ethereum abandoned speculation to bet on stability? Vitalik Buterin proposes an unexpected strategic shift: making low-risk DeFi the main economic driver of the network. This is a sober vision, far from memecoins and NFTs, but potentially structuring. Like Google, whose search finances the ecosystem, Ethereum could find in this discreet but steady DeFi a durable foundation. This assumed disruption could redefine the priorities of the entire ecosystem. L’article Buterin Calls For Low-Risk DeFi To Support Ethereum est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Buterin Calls For Low-Risk DeFi To Support Ethereum

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/21 17:05
What if Ethereum abandoned speculation to bet on stability? Vitalik Buterin proposes an unexpected strategic shift: making low-risk DeFi the main economic driver of the network. This is a sober vision, far from memecoins and NFTs, but potentially structuring. Like Google, whose search finances the ecosystem, Ethereum could find in this discreet but steady DeFi a durable foundation. This assumed disruption could redefine the priorities of the entire ecosystem.

