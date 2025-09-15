Buterin Says Social Media Feeds Are Built for Profit Not Quality

TLDR

Buterin says early Web had no profit pressure and featured more user-driven content.

Content now targets average users with memes and soundbites, says Buterin.

Algorithms push content instead of users searching for their interests.

Buterin blames flawed incentives and billionaire control for online toxicity.

The internet is changing, and not everyone is pleased. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his thoughts on why online spaces feel more toxic today. Speaking on the shift from the early internet days to the modern social media era, Buterin pointed to both profit-driven models and a change in the kind of content users consume.

He raised concerns about how billionaire-controlled platforms have reshaped how people connect online. His comments have added to an ongoing debate about who truly controls the internet and how it affects online behavior.

Web 1.0 vs. Today’s Internet

Buterin spoke about how the early version of the internet—known as Web 1.0—offered a different kind of experience. This stage was known for simple websites, often run by individuals or small communities, without the pressure to make money.

“There was no strong push for websites to be profitable,” Buterin noted, suggesting this made the content more genuine. People created and shared information based on interest, not financial reward.

He also said that in Web 1.0, users had to search for the content they wanted. Forums and topic-based sites were the main way to connect with others who shared similar interests. This made the internet more focused, as people had to make an effort to find specific information.

Algorithmic Feeds and Shallow Content

Today’s social media platforms work very differently. Algorithms now push content at users, often without them asking for it. This change has made the internet more passive and driven by reaction-based content.

Buterin noted that current platforms try to appeal to a wide audience. This often leads to content that is short, emotional, or based on trends. “The internet today is built for the average Joe,” he explained, adding that it often rewards simple memes and short videos over deep discussion.

He believes that part of the problem lies in how the platforms are designed. They are built to keep people online for as long as possible. This encourages content that is easy to consume, even if it has little value.

Profit Models and Incentive Structures

Another issue raised is the push for profit in Web 2.0, which is the era of social media and apps owned by tech giants. These companies are mostly driven by business goals, not community growth or quality content.

Buterin said this could be tied to an anti-capitalist view, where financial incentives affect the quality of the internet. “It’s a flawed incentive structure,” he noted, pointing to how profit often comes before user wellbeing.

Billionaires who run these platforms are often blamed for this shift. Their control over algorithms, advertising, and user data has changed how platforms function. Critics argue that this control has removed the open, user-driven spirit of the early web.

A Mix of Factors Behind the Shift

Buterin did not give a single reason for the current state of the internet. Instead, he said it could be “some mix” of business pressure and a shift in the type of users creating content. He referred to Web 1.0 as being led by more informed individuals who had deeper knowledge and interest in their topics.

Today, content is created to reach as many people as possible. This shift has lowered the quality of online interactions and increased division. It also makes it harder for thoughtful voices to stand out in the sea of reactive content.

The Ethereum founder’s remarks have opened the door for more discussion about how the internet is run. While he did not place all the blame on billionaires, he pointed out how much their platforms have changed what people see and share online.

The post Buterin Says Social Media Feeds Are Built for Profit Not Quality appeared first on CoinCentral.