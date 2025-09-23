Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red.  Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into […]Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red.  Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into […]

Buy The Dip at These Levels: Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 00:23
Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market.

The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red. 

Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into steep declines in hopes of a quick rebound, often before the market has truly bottomed. 

However, this could be a risky strategy. History shows that markets in freefall often overshoot to the downside, leaving dip buyers exposed to deeper losses before any recovery takes hold.

Instead, investors should wait for successful retests of key support levels before buying. 

Cryptocurrency Price Predictions: Here’s When To Buy The Dip?

The crypto bull market isn’t over. However, sidelined investors should wait for clear buying signals to avoid falling prey to bull traps and dead cat bounces. 

Bitcoin Price Prediction

The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000 on Monday. The best-case scenario for the bulls is if it manages to secure a daily close above the $113,400 resistance, which was its previous breakout level. 

This would allow traders to open a leveraged long position, targeting the $114,000 and $118,000 price levels. If these resistances are also broken, a new all-time high could be next. 

https://twitter.com/taqwaayub/status/1970027722458968535

In the worst-case scenario, BTC could fall to its 50-week Exponential Moving Average, which is currently at ~$97,000. However, this would be an excellent dip-buying opportunity for spot buyers, seeing as experts still remain confident that Bitcoin will hit $150,000 this year. 

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum led Monday’s liquidation cascade, contributing to over $500 million worth of long liquidation over 24 hours. 

The ETH price is down by nearly 15% from its September high, trading as low as $4,050 on Monday. 

The bulls desperately need to secure a monthly close above the $4,080 support level to prevent more downside volatility. This has been a multi-year resistance for ETH, and a successful retest here would confirm that the Ethereum bull run is still intact. 

In this scenario, the second-largest crypto could hit $7,000 by year-end. 

https://twitter.com/illusionXcrypto/status/1970033574276657541

Fartcoin Price Prediction

Fartcoin has been the biggest loser in the latest crypto market crash. 

After failing to breach the $0.95 resistance level, the Solana meme coin has corrected by over 36% and is down to $0.60 at press time. 

However, Fartcoin is now approaching a key buying level. $0.58 is an important support level, and a successful retest could pave the way for a rebound to $0.95. 

Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin continues to be one of the best cryptos to invest in. Despite the broader market crash, DOGE has maintained a higher low structure, suggesting that the uptrend is still ongoing. 

Notably, DOGE is still trading near the lower boundary of its key support zone, $0.24 to $0.25. A daily close above it would be an excellent buy signal. 

Pepenode Price Prediction: Next 100x Crypto?

Pepenode (PEPENODE) is positioning itself as one of the most innovative meme coins of 2025 through its mine-to-earn utility.

Instead of relying on hype alone, it introduces a gamified mining process where holders use their tokens to purchase virtual Miner Nodes and build server rooms that generate rewards. 

The system requires no GPUs, electricity, or physical hardware, making it accessible to anyone with a crypto wallet. Facilities can be upgraded to increase output, and each upgrade fuels Pepenode’s deflationary burn, with up to 70% of tokens permanently removed from supply. This constant reduction creates scarcity while keeping the community actively engaged.

Uniquely, rewards are not limited to $PEPENODE; users can also mine leading meme coins such as Pepe and Fartcoin, adding an extra layer of value.

Unsurprisingly, the meme coin has already raised over $1.3 million in its ICO. Whales and smart money investors are among its early buyers, with many calling it the next 100x crypto. 

Visit Pepenode Presale

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
