The post Buy This ETH-Based Altcoin as Ethereum Rises 15% and Hits First New All-Time High Since 2021 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum has jumped 15 percent to a new all-time high of $4,885.00 on August 22, 2025, its first record since November 2021. This rally, which was fuelled by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting at lower interest rates, has sparked the crypto market.

Consequently, investors are flocking to promising altcoins, with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) emerging as a standout. Built on Ethereum’s robust blockchain, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining traction in its presale phase.

Moreover, its innovative lending model and strong fundamentals position it as a top crypto to buy now. As Ethereum’s momentum continues, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a compelling opportunity for savvy investors.

Ethereum’s Remarkable Surge

Ethereum is dominating the crypto market with a 15% price jump. This rally has taken its price to $4,885.00, beating its 2021 high. Moreover, this growth is being driven by high inflows into exchange-traded funds and institutional purchases.

Corporations are putting Ethereum in their balance sheets, which is an indicator of confidence. Moreover, Ethereum has increased by 62.51 percent in the last three months, which highlights its power.

Consequently, investors are looking at Ethereum-based altcoins as a means of getting high returns. Consequently, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing attention for its alignment with Ethereum’s ecosystem. This connection enhances its appeal as a top crypto to buy now.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing rapidly in its presale, currently in phase 6 of 11. The token price stands at $0.035, a 250% increase from the $0.01 starting price.

Moreover, $15,150,000 has been raised, with 15,850 holders joining since the presale began. Phase 6 is selling out quickly, offering a final chance to buy at this price.

Subsequently, phase 7 will raise the price 14.3% to $0.04. Investors purchasing now could see returns of 300%–500% after the $0.06 launch.

Furthermore, a new leaderboard rewards the top 50 holders with bonus tokens, boosting engagement. This momentum positions Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a top crypto to buy now.

Innovative Lending Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a dual-lending platform blending peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer models. This system allows users to lend stablecoins like USDC or cryptocurrencies like ETH for steady returns.

For example, lending $10,000 in ETH could yield 12% annual returns. Additionally, the peer-to-peer model supports riskier assets like memecoins, offering higher rewards.

Operating on a Layer-2 network, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ensures low fees and fast transactions. Consequently, this scalability attracts a wide user base.

Furthermore, an overcollateralized stablecoin system maintains a $1 peg, enhancing stability. This utility makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a compelling crypto investment.

Robust Security and Community Engagement

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has completed a CertiK audit, earning a 95.00 security score with no vulnerabilities found. Additionally, a $50,000 bug bounty program, partnered with CertiK, rewards vulnerability discoveries across four tiers. This strengthens investor trust.

Moreover, a $100,000 giveaway is exciting the community, offering 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. Participants must submit a wallet address, complete all quests, and invest $50 in the presale to qualify.

Consequently, these initiatives are building a vibrant community. Furthermore, the capped 4 billion token supply supports long-term value growth, making Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a top crypto to buy now.

Capitalizing on Market Trends

Ethereum’s 15% surge is driving interest in altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Its presale success and innovative lending model position it for significant growth.

Investors are joining thousands of holders to secure tokens before the phase 7 price increase. Act now to explore Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and capitalize on this top crypto to buy now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: