Buying Ozak AI at $0.01 Could Be Like Getting in on Solana at $0.20

bull2 image 79

The crypto market thrives on early entry points. Buying into a token at its formative stage often creates life-changing gains. Ozak AI, now priced at just $0.01 in its presale, is drawing comparisons to Solana’s early history. Investors see echoes of when Solana first crossed the $0.20 level and eventually soared to triple-digit prices.

Solana’s Rise from Cents to Hundreds

Solana was launched in 2020 with a starting offering price of approximately $0.22. It started off with a lower price of less than $1 as it caught up in a crowded blockchain market. By early 2021, Solana had reached the $0.20 price point by supporting DeFi projects and NFTs. 

The bull run in 2021 helped Solana grow. The price hit an all-time high of $260, making it one of the fastest gains in cryptocurrency history. Solana has shown that it can handle market downturns. The price peaked in January 2025 at a new record of $294, and it currently trades at approximately $190-$205 with a market cap of more than 100 billion. Analysts anticipate additional returns with additional approvals of ETFs, institutional adoption and network upgrades to contribute to further demand.

Ozak AI’s Presale Momentum

Ozak AI is entering a similar stage of early accumulation. In Phase 4 of its presale, the token trades at $0.01, with the next stage set for $0.012. More than 838 million tokens have already been sold, raising over $2.58 million. With a target launch price of $1, early buyers see the chance for exponential gains.

From $0.001 at launch to $0.01 today, Ozak AI has already delivered a significant rise for the earliest backers. This trend can be compared to the rise of Solana as a leading blockchain that started with pennies. The presale increase indicates the significant demand of investors considering the AI-plus-DePIN model by Ozak AI as a breakthrough application.

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Why Ozak AI Could Mirror Solana’s Early Path

Scalability and actual utility have enabled Solana to break out above $0.20. Ozak AI is simultaneously an AI-driven analytics platform with decentralized infrastructure, which gives it the technical capacity and relevance in the market. It is characterized by real-time predictive AI, cross-chain features, and token utility through staking and governance.

Its ecosystem is strengthened by strategic collaboration with other platforms such as SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume. Other developments, like its global roadshows or its contribution to Coinfest Asia 2025, also signal increasing visibility. These drivers indicate that Ozak AI may experience a comparable adoption curve as Solana.

Conclusion

The same thing that Solana turned the early entries at $0.20 into fortunes may happen with Ozak AI at $0.01. Ozak AI is on the verge of making a breakout in this bull cycle with excellent presale momentum, sophisticated technology, and increasing visibility.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
