ByBarter Opens IDO Allowlist for $28M Crypto-Friendly Neobank

ByBarter, a decentralized crypto-friendly neobank, has excitedly announced that it has opened its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) allowlist. The purpose behind this step is to indicate the next major step in its journey to redesign digital banking for decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized exchange (DEX) devotees.

By offering a full self-custodial approach, ByBarter wants its users to secure their financial assets in their own custody without depending on third parties for protection. This crucial step plays an important role in protecting users’ assets while ensuring transparency and security. Polkastarter has released this news through its official X account.

ByBarter Prepares $28M IDO with Global Crypto Banking Features

The impending IDO is set with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $28 million. Token vesting will follow a 20% unlock at Token Generation Event (TGE), with the extra shares to be shared linearly over four months, to ensure the sustainable growth for prior participants. Furthermore, provides similar services to a bank, all anchored in DeFi.

One of the best features of ByBarter is to provide borderless debit card services, which means that users can use a crypto-powered debit card anywhere in the world for everyday purchases. This feature will reduce the issue of converting cryptocurrency into fiat for trading in daily life. Moreover, ByBarter gives another interesting feature, a borderless payment protocol, which signifies that the services of ByBarter are not country-bound. With this, users can make seamless transactions with cost efficiency worldwide.

ByBarter’s 300+ On/Off-Ramp Methods Bridge Traditional Finance and DeFi

ByBarter has made a promise to support over 300+on/off-ramp methods to provide ease to users while converting money. These methods include mobile money, gift cards, and even cash, making it one of the diversified gateways for taking digital and real-world transactions. The one and only purpose behind these steps is to improve the financial inclusivity for sectors that understand traditional banking.

Last but not least, ByBarter feature of MarketVerse, a decentralized crypto market where users can trade freely worldwide for goods, services, and skills directly, by introducing another layer of utility to the ecosystem.

ByBarter’s launch happens like a stitch in time to provide self-custodial services, because it is the need of the hour to give full control to users over their assets without relying on a third party. The project positions itself as a disruptive force in DeFi, merging banking, payments, and marketplace access into a unified decentralized solution.