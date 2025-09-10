BYD calls for 100 carmakers to die as China bans discount warfare

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:43
Vice
VICE$0.01846+5.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086+1.32%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+6.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01607-13.81%
Xi Token
XI$0.001165--%

BYD has called for a massive wipeout of competition in China’s car market, demanding that nearly 100 manufacturers be removed from the field after Beijing officially banned discount tactics that fueled the industry’s price wars.

Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, said the current number of carmakers was unsustainable and that the country’s market was too overcrowded.

“Even 20 OEMs is too much,” she said during an interview with the Financial Times at the Munich Motor Show, stressing that price-based competition can no longer be the basis for survival.

The Chinese government is targeting what it calls “neijuan”, translated as involution, which refers to extreme internal competition that ends up being self-defeating.

Officials say discounting in the car industry is one of the reasons for the country’s worsening deflation, and the administration under President Xi Jinping is cracking down hard.

Until now, China has had more than 130 manufacturers competing for slices of the world’s largest market for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. But that free-for-all is coming to an end.

BYD predicts collapse as competition tightens

Li warned that “some of the original equipment makers will be pushed out,” now that they can no longer rely on discounts to attract buyers. The ban hits at a time when EV prices in China have already fallen sharply, and smaller firms are being squeezed on all sides.

BYD’s rivals, including Xpeng, also expect the total number of players to crash over the next few years. Xpeng has said the global car industry could shrink to just 10 companies by the end of the decade.

Data from AlixPartners shows that of the 129 brands selling EVs and hybrids in China last year, only 15 are expected to stay financially afloat by 2030.

BYD believes that with price wars out of the way, buyers will now focus more on technology, driving experience, and product quality. That shift plays to BYD’s strengths, but even the biggest player is not immune to government pressure.

Despite its position in the market, BYD reported lower-than-expected revenue and net profit in the second quarter. Analysts say the company was affected by new rules targeting delayed payments to suppliers and Beijing’s overall effort to remove pricing loopholes.

Investment bank Citi responded by slashing its forecasts for BYD’s sales. Instead of the 5.8 million cars it had expected BYD to sell in 2025, Citi now expects only 4.6 million. For 2026, the estimate dropped from 7.2 million to 5.4 million, and for 2027, from 8.4 million to 6 million. Last year, BYD sold 4.3 million vehicles.

Li tried to ease concerns, saying, “I think our profit will still remain strong.” But she also admitted that more Chinese carmakers were now looking outside of the domestic market. “I think you will see more Chinese companies come overseas, but the overseas market is not that simple,” she said.

That expansion push includes BYD’s own strategy in Europe, where the company is trying to secure more sales amid growing protectionist policies from the EU.

BYD, Changan, Leapmotor expand beyond China

BYD is moving forward with plans to start vehicle production in Hungary before the end of the year. Li confirmed the factory project is on track, but added that scaling up would take more time.

Alongside BYD, other Chinese brands are making moves abroad. Changan, a state-owned automaker, has just launched in the UK, while several others are using aggressive pricing and high-spec software features to draw in European customers.

At the same time, Leapmotor, a Chinese EV startup, has entered a joint venture with Stellantis to explore manufacturing options inside Europe. Tianshu Xin, who leads the joint venture, said there is no immediate need to localize production despite the EU raising tariffs on EVs made in China.

Leapmotor is considering building its B10 electric SUV at a Stellantis plant in Spain, but for now, the company is sticking to Chinese manufacturing. Xin said Leapmotor is managing well by using Stellantis’ supply chain and dealership network.

When asked why the company isn’t shifting to European production yet, Xin said: “The [labour] cost is so high and the energy is so high.”

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/byd-100-ev-makers-will-die/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst