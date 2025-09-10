BYD Plans India Expansion as China-India Ties Warm

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/10 23:18
HashPack
PACK$0.01794+2.39%
Battery
BATTERY$0.0004612+1.47%

TLDRs;

  • BYD prepares to relaunch expansion in India as business visas for Chinese executives resume.
  • The automaker plans to introduce its Atto 2 SUV under ₹20 lakh despite steep import levies.
  • BYD is considering local battery pack assembly and partnerships but no fresh investment yet.
  • Domestic players dominate over 90% of India’s EV market, creating stiff competition for BYD’s comeback.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD is preparing to strengthen its footprint in India as relations between New Delhi and Beijing show signs of easing.

Sources familiar with the matter say the Shenzhen-based automaker, already India’s fourth-largest EV seller, is moving to send senior managers and engineers back into the country after a years-long freeze in travel and staffing.

For the past five years, BYD was forced to manage its Indian operations remotely, a direct result of strained diplomatic relations that restricted business visas for Chinese nationals. This lack of on-the-ground leadership hindered critical functions such as training, servicing machinery, and assessing factory operations. Now, with India resuming visas for Chinese executives, BYD is preparing for a more hands-on strategy.

New compact SUV in the works

A key part of BYD’s expansion plan centers on its new compact SUV, the Atto 2. Industry insiders say the company aims to launch the model in early 2026, priced under 2 million rupees (around $22,700).

The pricing strategy is notable given India’s steep 70% import levy on foreign EVs, signaling BYD’s attempt to remain competitive in one of the world’s fastest-growing car markets.

BYD currently offers four models in India but has struggled to break into the top three automakers by sales. Despite being the world’s largest EV seller globally, BYD holds only the fourth spot in India, largely because of operational constraints linked to diplomatic tensions.

Regulatory approvals and local partnerships

As part of its broader expansion plan, BYD is seeking approval to import additional vehicles into India. While no new investments have been announced during the current visits, the company is exploring future possibilities, including localized battery pack assembly and potential joint ventures with Indian partners.

Industry observers believe these moves could help BYD reduce costs and navigate India’s heavy import taxes while building stronger ties with local suppliers.

However, the timing is critical as the domestic EV sector has become highly competitive, with Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors, and Mahindra now commanding more than 90% of market share.

Competitive landscape intensifies

The window for BYD’s return is narrowing. India’s EV market, though still at an adoption rate of just 7.6% of new vehicles in 2024, has grown exponentially. Sales surged by over 2,200% between FY 2020 and FY 2023, attracting both domestic and international challengers.

New entrants like Vietnam’s VinFast are already undercutting prices. The company recently launched its VF6 compact SUV at just ₹16 lakh, positioning it directly against BYD’s planned Atto 2. Meanwhile, Tata Motors continues to dominate with an extensive dealer network and established consumer trust, leaving BYD with the challenge of catching up after years of absence.

Still, BYD’s global scale and technological edge provide an advantage. Its ability to mass-produce EVs and innovate in battery technology could help it close the gap in India if it manages to execute efficiently this time around.

 

The post BYD Plans India Expansion as China-India Ties Warm appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643+0.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01651+1.41%
Union
U$0.00945-3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02045-5.89%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Wall Street surges along with rate cut odds