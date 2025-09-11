CAD fails to take advantage of softer USD tone – Scotiabank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:19
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading marginally lower in overnight trade but is holding a tight range around the 1.3850 point, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

CAD underperforms on the day

“There is little new news for markets to trade on the and overnight moves reflect a soft tone for North American FX generally. CAD sentiment remains weak, with spot diverging from our fair value estimate (1.3646) by the most this week since the early spring’s uncertainty driven by US trade policy.”

“The CAD has failed to reflect narrower US/Canada short-term spreads and appears to have been weighed down by, rather than benefitting from, the softer tone in the USD broadly which developed through August. From that point of view, its hard seeing the CAD staging a significant recovery at this point.”

“USD/CAD retains a mild upside bias but price signals have recently turned mixed, suggesting a degree of indecision in the market about the near-term direction of the USD. We note USD support at the 40-day MA at 1.3775 ahead of potential bear (Head & Shoulders) trigger at 1.3730, connecting the early and late August lows for USDCAD. Resistance is 1.3855 ahead of 1.3925.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-fails-to-take-advantage-of-softer-usd-tone-scotiabank-202509101121

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
