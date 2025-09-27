Caitong Securities received a fine from the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau due to risk control issues at its overseas subsidiary. In June, it obtained the qualification to trade virtual asset E

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cailianshe, due to multiple compliance loopholes in the management of overseas subsidiaries, the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau issued a fine. Caitong Securities and the company's assistant general manager and the then chairman of Caitong Securities (Hong Kong) Qian Bin were respectively issued warning letters and the relevant circumstances were recorded in the securities and futures market integrity file. Caitong Hong Kong reportedly obtained virtual asset ETF agency trading licenses in June of this year, becoming one of the first Chinese institutions to offer brokerage services for Bitcoin and Ethereum-related ETFs. Caitong Hong Kong is expected to complete approximately HK$21.2 billion in offshore debt financing in 2024. According to a penalty notice released by the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau, Caitong Securities failed to establish an effective risk isolation and control system for its overseas subsidiaries, increasing its cross-border operating risk exposure.PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cailianshe, due to multiple compliance loopholes in the management of overseas subsidiaries, the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau issued a fine. Caitong Securities and the company's assistant general manager and the then chairman of Caitong Securities (Hong Kong) Qian Bin were respectively issued warning letters and the relevant circumstances were recorded in the securities and futures market integrity file. Caitong Hong Kong reportedly obtained virtual asset ETF agency trading licenses in June of this year, becoming one of the first Chinese institutions to offer brokerage services for Bitcoin and Ethereum-related ETFs. Caitong Hong Kong is expected to complete approximately HK$21.2 billion in offshore debt financing in 2024. According to a penalty notice released by the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau, Caitong Securities failed to establish an effective risk isolation and control system for its overseas subsidiaries, increasing its cross-border operating risk exposure.

Caitong Securities received a fine from the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau due to risk control issues at its overseas subsidiary. In June, it obtained the qualification to trade virtual asset E

Par : PANews
2025/09/27 17:48
PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cailianshe, due to multiple compliance loopholes in the management of overseas subsidiaries, the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau issued a fine. Caitong Securities and the company's assistant general manager and the then chairman of Caitong Securities (Hong Kong) Qian Bin were respectively issued warning letters and the relevant circumstances were recorded in the securities and futures market integrity file.

Caitong Hong Kong reportedly obtained virtual asset ETF agency trading licenses in June of this year, becoming one of the first Chinese institutions to offer brokerage services for Bitcoin and Ethereum-related ETFs. Caitong Hong Kong is expected to complete approximately HK$21.2 billion in offshore debt financing in 2024. According to a penalty notice released by the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau, Caitong Securities failed to establish an effective risk isolation and control system for its overseas subsidiaries, increasing its cross-border operating risk exposure.

