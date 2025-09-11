Cake Reveals Challenge to Hardware Wallets: Cupcake Turns Spare Phones Into Free, Air‑gapped Cold Storage

Cake Wallet has launched Cupcake, a free, open‑source app that turns a spare smartphone or tablet into an air‑gapped cold‑storage device to provide hardware‑level crypto security without shipping, cost, or personal data collection. Cupcake stores private keys offline while pairing with Cake Wallet in a view‑only mode; users create transactions on the online app, transfer […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cake-reveals-challenge-to-hardware-wallets-cupcake-turns-spare-phones-into-free-air%E2%80%91gapped-cold-storage/

