Caladan Integrates with Finery Markets ECN After 112% Surge in OTC Volumes

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/29 02:04
Moonveil
MORE$0.10268+1.87%
Haven1
H1$0.01281-0.62%
  • Global OTC crypto trading volumes surged 112.6% in H1 2025.
  • Caladan’s integration with Finery Markets’ ECN expands its liquidity distribution across 35+ countries.

Institutional trading firm Caladan has integrated with Finery Markets’ electronic communication network (ECN) to expand its reach across more than 35 countries. This happened at a time when global over-the-counter (OTC) crypto activity jumped 112.6% in the first half of 2025, according to Finery Markets’ latest report.

Caladan, which processes over $170 billion in annual trading volume, is a leading player in institutional digital asset markets. By leveraging Finery Markets’ hybrid infrastructure, the firm will strengthen its ability to distribute prices across multiple venues and scale its liquidity services.

The partnership gives Caladan access to Finery Markets’ ECN technology, which supports three trading methods. They include request-for-quote (RFQ), order book, and quote stream. All operate in a non-custodial environment, ensuring security and transparency for institutions.

Finery Markets currently processes more than $50 billion in annual volume. Its platform connects clients to over 1,000 digital assets and 70 global exchanges, offering institutions a broad and resilient trading network.

OTC Demand Increase 

Finery Markets’ H1 2025 report showed a 57.6% rise in deal count, alongside more than doubling in overall trading volume. With this, a sharp increase in institutional demand for flexible liquidity solutions is likely to follow. Speaking on the integration, Konstantin Shulga, CEO of Finery Markets, said:

“We are excited to welcome Caladan to our expanding network. Their mix of traditional finance expertise and long-term crypto vision fits perfectly with our mission. Together, we can accelerate institutional adoption with reliable and scalable technology.”

Caladan’s leadership sees the deal as a cornerstone of its global growth strategy. Julia Zhou, COO at Caladan, explained, saying the “goal is to build next-generation liquidity infrastructure for institutional crypto trading.”  She also noted that by integrating Finery Markets’ ECN, Caladan can scale its price distribution instantly and strengthen its OTC presence worldwide.

About the Firms Caladan and Finery Markets 

Caladan has been active since 2017, providing exchanges, tokens, and institutional investors with liquidity solutions, treasury management, and DeFi expertise. The firm now powers $170 billion in annual transactions across more than 1,000 assets.

Finery Markets operates a non-custodial ECN and provides trading SaaS solutions tailored for institutional clients. Its infrastructure supports secure and transparent digital asset operations in more than 35 countries.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,099.91+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1025+1.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0758+1.22%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4116+5.56%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02532-0.78%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run