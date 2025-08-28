Caladan Taps Finery Markets to Expand Institutional Liquidity Network Amid Sharp Rise in OTC Crypto Trading

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/08/28 22:18
Institutional digital asset trading firm Caladan, which processes over $170 billion in annual volume, has partnered with Finery Markets to strengthen its global liquidity infrastructure. The collaboration follows a sharp 112.6% increase in over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trading volumes during the first half of 2025.

As part of the integration, Caladan will adopt Finery Markets’ electronic communication network (ECN) platform to enhance its price distribution capabilities and scale institutional-grade liquidity services. Finery’s hybrid infrastructure, which supports RFQ, order book, and quote stream trading methods in a non-custodial environment, will enable Caladan to operate seamlessly across multiple trading venues worldwide.

The move extends Caladan’s reach to over 35 countries, aligning with its broader strategy to build scalable infrastructure for institutional participants in digital assets.

Finery Markets currently facilitates over $50 billion in annual trading volume, giving clients access to more than 1,000 digital assets and 70 global exchanges. According to the firm’s H1 2025 market report, the surge in trading activity was accompanied by a 57.6% rise in the number of deals, signaling growing institutional engagement in OTC crypto markets.

“We are excited to welcome Caladan to our expanding network. Their blend of deep TradFi expertise and a crypto-native, long-term vision perfectly aligns with our mission to make the digital asset space truly institution-ready. Caladan's strategic global expansion, amplified by positive regulatory tailwinds, marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to collaboratively deploy our institutional-grade technology to accelerate business growth and unlock new opportunities in the OTC crypto markets,” said Konstantin Shulga, CEO of Finery Markets.

The partnership reflects the evolving needs of institutional players amid a rapidly expanding OTC trading landscape and growing demand for flexible, multi-venue infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
