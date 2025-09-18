Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

PANews reported on September 18th that the Caldera Foundation announced the launch of the "Caldera Strategic Reserve": a specially established ERA reserve designed to support the long-term and stable growth of the Caldera ecosystem. The reserve accumulates funds by converting various sources of liquidity into ERA tokens. These sources include but are not limited to corporate partnerships, on-chain and off-chain revenue, liquidity provision fees, and other additional funding channels. The Foundation has already begun accumulating ERA tokens in the initial phase and has purchased 3.9 million tokens previously traded on the open market, which are now locked in the reserve. The Foundation stated that it has no plans to withdraw funds and that this is a long-term commitment.