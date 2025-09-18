Caliber Purchases $6.5M in LINK, Aligns Treasury With Chainlink Reserve

TLDR:

  • Caliber completed a $6.5M Chainlink purchase at $23.38 per token as part of its Digital Asset Treasury strategy.
  • The purchase brings Caliber’s total LINK holdings to $6.7M, one of the largest public company LINK treasuries.
  • The company matched its LINK balance with Chainlink Reserve’s public holdings, signaling long-term support for the network.
  • Caliber plans steady, incremental LINK acquisitions over time to build shareholder exposure and staking rewards.

Caliber is moving deeper into crypto. The Nasdaq-listed firm has bought $6.5 million worth of Chainlink tokens, aligning its treasury with Chainlink Reserve. 

The purchase marks the company’s second step in its Digital Asset Treasury plan. It also brings Caliber among the largest publicly traded LINK holders. The move reflects a push to pair real-world asset management with blockchain-based infrastructure.

Caliber Grows LINK Treasury

The company disclosed the purchase in a press release on Thursday. It acquired 278,011 LINK tokens at an average price of $23.38 per token, including fees. This latest buy pushes Caliber’s total LINK stake to roughly $6.7 million.

Chris Loeffler, Caliber’s CEO, said the treasury move was intentional. He stated that the company wanted to mirror the Chainlink Reserve balance and support its infrastructure-first model. 

Caliber is using its existing shelf registration, cash reserves, and equity-based securities to fund its buys.

Chainlink launched the Chainlink Reserve in August to convert enterprise and onchain revenue into LINK. This reserve is designed to reinforce the network’s long-term growth and keep liquidity aligned with its ecosystem. 

Matching this reserve gives Caliber a symbolic link to the network’s future path.

Caliber’s Digital Asset Treasury plan focuses on measured buys, letting the company dollar-cost-average into LINK over time. This strategy aims to build a larger treasury while benefiting from potential staking yields.

LINK Strategy and Market Position

Caliber is the first Nasdaq-listed company to center a treasury strategy on LINK. 

The company said this move offers shareholders transparent, mark-to-market exposure to LINK’s price action. It also ties Caliber’s balance sheet to a core piece of decentralized infrastructure.

Loeffler emphasized that this was just the start of the program. He said Caliber plans disciplined, incremental buys to grow its position over time. This approach is meant to be sustainable and transparent.

By scaling its LINK treasury, Caliber is positioning itself where real assets and digital assets meet. This gives investors a direct look at blockchain integration on a corporate balance sheet. For crypto investors, this sets another precedent for publicly traded companies holding LINK.

The purchase comes as LINK continues to be one of the most used tokens for onchain data feeds. Market watchers will track how Caliber’s strategy evolves as more companies explore crypto treasuries.

