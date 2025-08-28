Caliber shares up 77% on LINK treasury news amid Nasdaq probe

Caliber’s stock soared 77% after the Nasdaq-traded firm announced a Chainlink treasury plan, even as it faces potential delisting over a $17.6 million deficit.
Shares of Nasdaq-traded real estate asset manager Caliber shot up as the firm announced its pivot to a Chainlink treasury, despite an ongoing exchange probe.
According to a Thursday announcement, Caliber’s board of directors has approved establishing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Chainlink (LINK). Under its new policy, the company intends to allocate a portion of its funds to acquire LINK tokens.
Caliber’s board also appointed a crypto advisory board tasked with guiding management on digital asset strategy, policy and related initiatives. The news appears to be well-received by market participants, with Google Finance data showing that the company’s stock rose by 77% in pre-market trading and maintained this newly acquired value into the early trading day.
