California Governor Newsom Teases ‘Trump Corruption Coin’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.637+3.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182-1.53%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12055+0.81%
USD1
USD1$1.0005--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018493-8.12%

California Governor Gavin Newsom has stirred fresh controversy by suggesting the launch of a parody cryptocurrency called the “Trump Corruption Coin.”

Newsom floated the idea in an August 29 appearance on the Pivot podcast. He framed it as a response to President Donald Trump’s deepening involvement in the digital asset industry.

Why California Governor Wants to Launch a Trump Corruption Coin

According to Newsom, Trump’s long record of engagement with crypto firms has created an environment ripe for conflicts of interest.

Newsom also suggested that members of Trump’s family have entered into digital asset deals timed to coincide with policy decisions such as tariffs.

Considering this, the governor said he would continue to call out the president’s “graft and corruption [and] self-dealing ” in the crypto industry.

Newsom’s remarks underscored a broader argument that Trump’s crypto activities go beyond personal ventures and now intersect directly with his role in government.

Trump’s involvement with blockchain projects has expanded considerably since his return to office in January.

He has promoted initiatives like the World Liberty Financial platform and its USD1 stablecoin, rolled out TRUMP-branded coins, and backed multiple NFT collections.

His son Eric Trump has been especially vocal, saying the family’s interest in crypto grew after traditional banks cut off their access to financial services.

Meanwhile, these personal investments have coincided with broader policy actions.

His administration has appointed pro-crypto officials like Howard Lutnick to key regulatory roles. It has also signed executive orders designed to integrate digital assets more deeply into mainstream finance.

According to him, these steps position the United States as a leader in the fast-growing sector.

However, Democrats contend that the overlap between Trump’s personal projects and regulatory agenda is blurring ethical boundaries.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers have cautioned that the president’s influence over both policymaking and private ventures risks undermining trust in the regulatory process.

As a result, Democratic legislators have since introduced measures to restrict public officials from directly investing in cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer

In adherence to the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased, transparent reporting. This news article aims to provide accurate, timely information. However, readers are advised to verify facts independently and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/california-governor-teases-trump-corruption-coin-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$865.25+0.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002796-2.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10193-1.33%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01757+1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0749-21.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001771-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy