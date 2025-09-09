California man sentenced for $37 million crypto scam

PANews reported on September 9th that Shengsheng He, a resident of La Puente, California, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $26.9 million in restitution for assisting in the laundering of nearly $37 million in crypto investment fraud funds, according to Decrypt. He and others operated the Bahamian shell company Axis Digital Limited, which converted victim funds into Tether (USDT) through bank accounts and transferred them to fraudulent wallets. The case is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's global crackdown on crypto fraud and money laundering, and eight co-defendants have pleaded guilty.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.