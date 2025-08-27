Cambricon hands China boost in Nvidia competition with 4000% revenue surge

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 19:03
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.124+5.44%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010677-4.55%

Cambricon, a leading Chinese chipmaker, reported a massive surge in revenue for the first half of the year, climbing over 4,000% to 2.88 billion yuan, or around $402.7 million.

The company also said its net profit hit a record, 1.04 billion yuan, as it positions itself as one of the top local suppliers for AI chips. These are the same kinds of chips used to train and run AI models, the kind Nvidia currently dominates globally.

The report came just hours before Nvidia is scheduled to announce its own earnings for the second fiscal quarter. Nvidia had posted $44 billion in revenue between February and April.

Cambricon’s results are nowhere close, but its surge points to rising demand for non-U.S. alternatives, especially after growing concerns that American tech might get cut off. Beijing wants self-sufficiency, and Cambricon is stepping into that space.

China restricts Nvidia chips and backs local makers like Cambricon

Earlier this year, the U.S. government blocked Nvidia from selling its low-performance H20 AI chips to China. That ban didn’t last. The Trump administration later allowed Nvidia to resume exports, but there’s a new rule: 15% of every dollar Nvidia earns from China has to be sent to the U.S. government. So the sale comes with a tax.

Still, China is not encouraging local buyers to pick up Nvidia’s H20 chip, even if it’s technically back on the market. Sources say officials have warned firms to avoid relying on U.S. parts when possible.

As a result, companies are combining whatever Nvidia stock they’ve hoarded with chips made at home. That’s where Cambricon and other Chinese names come in.

Cambricon said Wednesday it’s working on better software and developing next-gen hardware to handle the growing number of local AI workloads.

That’s important because Nvidia isn’t just ahead on chip specs. It also has a huge ecosystem of software that developers already use. Cambricon knows that. It’s trying to close the gap.

According to S&P Capital IQ, Cambricon’s market cap has jumped by over $40 billion this year, bringing its total valuation to about $80 billion. The stock has more than doubled in 2025 alone. A lot of that momentum is coming from local demand and state support.

But Cambricon, and all other Chinese chipmakers, still have a long road ahead. Despite the record profit, its technology is still far behind Nvidia’s.

And the export restrictions from the U.S. mean Chinese firms don’t have access to the tools and machines needed to make the most advanced chips. That makes it harder to catch up, no matter how much money they make.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Partager
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer