Camp Network Apologizes, Reimburses Users After Airdrop Fee Controversy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:37
The crypto market has long been familiar with the concept of free airdrops. However, it was a surprise that Camp Network requires users to pay 0.0025 ETH (~$10) to receive its airdrop.

In addition, the project has faced multiple controversies during the CAMP token airdrop process.

Camp Network: Airdrop with a Fee

In its latest announcement, Camp Network (CAMP) stated that the CAMP airdrop eligibility checker is live. However, immediately after the announcement, many users strongly voiced their opposition.

According to the project, users must pay a fee of 0.0025 ETH, equivalent to around $10, to claim the airdrop reward—rather than receiving it for free like in other projects.

User reactions varied, but the majority leaned negative. Many argued that paying a fee to receive an airdrop goes against the nature of an airdrop, which is meant to encourage participation without financial obligations. Some even called it a disguised “registration fee” of up to $10, expressing disappointment with Camp Network’s approach.

Not only did the project charge fees, but it was also accused of blocking certain regions from participating in the airdrop without providing clear prior notice. This fueled further outrage and raised questions about transparency in how Camp Network operates.

Some users even received error messages when attempting to claim the airdrop despite meeting eligibility requirements.

Error message when claiming the CAMP airdrop. Source: X

This incident reminded the community of past scams where some projects exploited the notion of airdrops to charge fees or steal user data. Some social media members even compared Camp Network to previous scam projects, casting doubt on its safety and credibility.

Was Camp’s decision to impose this fee an attempt to reduce bot activity and mass “airdrop farming”? Regardless, after the community backlash, the project officially announced the removal of the 0.0025 ETH fee.

It cannot be ruled out that this may have been a PR ploy to attract attention in an increasingly saturated market. From a communications perspective, however, it seems to have backfired, as the community reacted strongly and associated the project with negative perceptions.

