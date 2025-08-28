Camp Network launches mainnet and launches native token CAMP

PANews reported on August 28th that the Layer 1 (L1) project Camp Network officially launched its mainnet, based on the Abundance Rollup Layer 1 (L1) stack, and simultaneously launched its native token, CAMP. The CAMP token will be used for creator royalty payments, monetization of AI-agent content, and serve both gas fees and governance functions.

Camp has partnered with numerous teams across the entertainment, gaming, and consumer sectors, including Banijay UK, the licensor of the Black Mirror series, Japanese IP company Minto, and comics creator Rob Feldman. Previously, Camp Network secured $25 million in Series A funding, led by 1kx and Blockchain Capital , with the goal of building an ecosystem that provides long-term support for creators and IP holders.