Can ADA Hold Its Ground Above $0.80?

Crypto Market Consolidation

The crypto market as a whole has entered a period of consolidation. The total market cap chart shows a stall just below the $4 trillion mark after peaking in mid-August. Traders remain cautious as global conditions weigh on risk assets.

This sideways movement, while frustrating for momentum traders, often precedes larger breakouts and provides setups for altcoins to outperform.

Total market cap in USD – TradingView

Bitcoin Stability Above $110K

Bitcoin ($BTC) is holding firm above the $110,000 level, after pulling back from highs near $120,000. While BTC no longer pushes aggressively higher, its consolidation signals that support is forming. Historically, these calm periods in Bitcoin price action often lead to liquidity rotating into altcoins, igniting fresh rallies.

As long as BTC stays above $110K, altcoins like Cardano ($ADA) could find room to test higher levels.

BTC/USD chart over the past 6 months – TradingView