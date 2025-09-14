Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:39
Threshold
T$0.01681+0.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.06463-0.56%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011971-5.06%
GET
GET$0.008415+5.01%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002746-16.28%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5646+0.26%
Cardano
ADA$0.9287+2.48%
Crypto News
  • 13 September 2025
  • |
  • 21:20

While many watch the Cardano price prediction closely, a new memecoin, Layer Brett, is capturing attention with its presale event, giving early buyers a chance for significant rewards.

Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with tangible utility, offering blazing-fast transactions and low gas fees.

Early investors can stake LBRETT immediately, with coverage citing APYs as high as 750% (a compelling entry point). The presale is ongoing, with tokens priced at $0.0055.

Layer Brett: The new meme coin making a difference

Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a purpose-built Layer 2 solution. Unlike traditional meme tokens that often lack utility or get stuck on congested chains, LBRETT provides real blockchain scalability.

It compresses fees to as low as $0.0001 and unlocks throughput for 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). This speed and efficiency give Layer Brett a significant edge over older altcoins—like Cardano. As the project roadmap puts it, “Brett is done being ordinary,” signaling its break from utility-free origins.

Meanwhile, users can buy and stake LBRETT in seconds, bypassing Layer 1 congestion and its associated high gas fees. This setup amplifies staking rewards due to lower operational costs. The platform also offers multifaceted features: gamified staking, NFT integrations, with plans to introduce bridging solutions for seamless interoperability.

Cardano price prediction: Sentiment rises, but momentum is limited

Cardano (ADA) remains a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain platform known for its academic and research-driven approach to development. It aims to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications and smart contracts. Still, ADA often faces scrutiny for its slower development pace compared to some rivals, which influences its market perception.

Despite this, whale accumulation has sometimes provided support for the Cardano token. However, the Cardano price prediction currently reflects stalling sentiment. While ADA has traded stably between $0.87 and $0.95, supported by significant whale accumulation, its momentum for a strong rally remains unlikely.

Some optimistic projections for ADA still vary from the norm, with proponents anticipating a modest upside toward $1.40 by year-end. However, the main perpetrators cite a lack of major catalysts and predict resistance below $1, suggesting potential stagnation for ADA. Delays in Cardano ecosystem upgrades contribute to this cautious outlook.

Layer Brett emerges with a 40x call for the bull run

Layer Brett, still in its presale stage at $0.0055, holds substantial growth potential given its low market cap. Analysts anticipate explosive gains for LBRETT, especially with its robust Layer 2 utility and high staking rewards (up to 750% APY).

A 40x call from this point might sound bold, but it lines up with history. Meme tokens that hit at the right moment,  with hype and infrastructure behind them, have shown they can multiply fast. Shiba Inu and Pepe coin have already proved it. Layer Brett could be next.

Conclusion

ADA will stay relevant, but the latest Cardano price prediction looks slow compared to what speculative traders want. Layer Brett, by contrast, presents a compelling opportunity, combining meme appeal with powerful Layer 2 utility. Its active presale offers high-stakes rewards. Can ADA truly keep pace? LBRETT aims to redefine memecoin utility. Avoid missing out on this potential top gainer crypto.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-price-prediction-can-ada-maintain-momentum-as-layer-bretts-rapid-rise-grabs-attention/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Partager
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Partager
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks