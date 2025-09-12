

As we approach the concluding quarter of the fiscal year, there remains a glimmer of hope among the experts at Coinbase concerning the trajectory of the cryptocurrency market, despite the absence of traditional, seasonal influences. Indeed, instead of falling into past patterns, a prolonged surge bolstered by economic and regulatory signals seems to be on […]

Continue Reading:Can Crypto Markets Keep Their Upward Momentum?

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-crypto-markets-keep-their-upward-momentum