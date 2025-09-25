While Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to defend the key support level of $112,000, $ETH, the number two cryptocurrency by market capitalization, needs to hold its own key support level of $4,000. Can the $ETH bulls triumph, or is a breakdown the more likely scenario?While Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to defend the key support level of $112,000, $ETH, the number two cryptocurrency by market capitalization, needs to hold its own key support level of $4,000. Can the $ETH bulls triumph, or is a breakdown the more likely scenario?

Can Ethereum (ETH) Defend the $4,000 Key Support Level? Price Analysis

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 18:47
While Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to defend the key support level of $112,000, $ETH, the number two cryptocurrency by market capitalization, needs to hold its own key support level of $4,000. Can the $ETH bulls triumph, or is a breakdown the more likely scenario?

Can $4,000 support stop a 20% slide so far?

Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart for $ETH illustrates that the price has recently been trading nicely in accordance with support and resistance levels. The bulls will hope that this continues to hold true, given that the price has settled perfectly above the $4,000 major horizontal support level, at least for the time being.

This area is of huge importance to the $ETH bulls, and they will be frantic to stop the rot of a reversal that tallies 20% from top to bottom so far. 

At least in this short-term time frame, if the bulls can manage to hold the price at or around this level until the Stochastic RSI indicators can touch bottom and turn back up, the resulting upside price momentum could push the price back up to the $4,200 resistance level, and perhaps beyond.

Momentum indicators reach bottom on the daily

Source: TradingView

The daily chart provides a clearer view of what could happen to the $ETH price next. If the price does fall through the major support, $3,800 is possibly the next support level, which could line up with the ascending 100-day SMA.

Besides the fact that this is a key horizontal level, the bulls will be encouraged by an impending turn back to the upside by the daily Stochastic RSI indicators. This will signal upside price momentum. Unfortunately, this is not likely to happen quite yet as the indicators will need to get above the 20.00 level first.

Perfect retest of $4,000 to confirm support?

Source: TradingView

The weekly chart goes further, and really puts things into perspective. After making the all-time high at $4,950, the price has returned to retest the major $4,000 horizontal support. This resistance/support level has mainly acted as resistance on several occasions since May 2021. Returning to retest this as new support is technically and structurally an excellent thing to do. 

If this level holds, it would provide a fantastic base from which the $ETH bulls can launch their next upward move. On the other hand, if the level fails and the price confirms below, a move back down to at least $3,500 could be next. 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
