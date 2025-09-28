The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological… The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

2025/09/28
Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels

The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure.

Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated.

The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure.

Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain.

The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment.

Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts.

This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level.

Broader Market Reality

Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure.

Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious.

The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows.

The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological threshold. Support was mapped in the $3,900 to $3,850 range. Resistance stood higher, near $4,300 to $4,500.

Analysts said a move above $4,500 could open space toward $4,800. These levels defined the current trading corridor.

The ETH price also reflected the state of global markets. Risk appetite across assets softened as US monetary policy remained restrictive.

Political uncertainty during President Donald Trump’s term in 2025 added another layer of caution.

These macro forces influenced flows into digital assets and helped explain why ETH struggled to extend gains.

Key Outlook for Ethereum (ETH) Price Levels

Analysts said the ETH price could rebound if buyers held the $3,900 floor. Oversold conditions reinforced that view.

A short-term recovery toward $4,300 or $4,500 was possible if momentum turned. Failure to defend support, however, risked further downside.

A break under $3,900 could expose ETH to the $3,500 zone. That scenario would shift the trend outlook and potentially delay any new rally attempts.

The setup underscored the importance of watching technical markers. The 200-day moving average remained central.

Momentum readings signaled stress but also the chance of reversal. The balance between institutional demand and retail caution defined the near-term path.

Looking ahead, the ETH price trajectory depended on whether buyers could sustain the current floor.

Oversold technicals favored stabilization, but external pressures, from regulation to liquidity, remained barriers.

Traders tracked support at $3,900 and resistance near $4,500 as the key markers shaping Ethereum price next move.

200EMA, the make-or-break line for major rallies | Source: Jake Wujastyk, X

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/27/can-ethereum-eth-price-hold-4000-yes-but-only-if/

