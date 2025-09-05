Can $GGs Make More Profits Than XRP & VELO? Top Analyst Says Based Eggman Will Generate More Wealth Than XRP

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:11
Brainedge
LEARN$0,017+1,73%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09753-0,89%
VELO
VELO$0,013328+1,59%
XRP
XRP$2,8633+0,99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01271+4,43%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Crypto News

Explore whether Based Eggman ($GGs) could outperform XRP and VELO. Learn about this new crypto token presale, its ecosystem, and why analysts see it as one of the best crypto presales.

The cryptocurrency market is full of opportunities, but only a few projects manage to capture both cultural relevance and utility. Among the current trends, presale crypto projects are drawing attention from investors looking for early-stage advantages. Based Eggman ($GGs) has entered this space with a mix of gaming, memes, and Web3 integration.

Analysts are now asking if this new crypto token presale could generate more long-term value than established assets like XRP and VELO.

With its unique approach to on-chain entertainment and community-driven design, $GGs is being considered by many as one of the top crypto presales of 2025.

Based Eggman ($GGs): Meme Power with Utility

Based Eggman is building a complete ecosystem around its native token, $GGs, which serves multiple purposes in gaming, minting, liquidity, payments, and even as gas fees for smart contracts.

The token also carries cultural weight, as “GGs” is a widely used term in online gaming to express sportsmanship and appreciation for good games. By embedding this concept into a crypto framework, the project blends internet culture with financial utility.

The platform aims to become a central hub for crypto-gaming on Base, allowing users to interact through gameplay, streaming, and community engagement. Each transaction in $GGs represents not only value transfer but also participation in a cultural movement that unites players and traders.

With over 6,278 USDT raised and 982,649 tokens sold so far at a price of $0.006389 per $GGs, the presale has started to build momentum. This progress places it among the crypto coins on presale that stand out in the 2025 cycle.

XRP: An Established Market Player

XRP continues to be one of the most widely discussed assets in the cryptocurrency space. As of early September 2025, the coin is trading around $2.80, reflecting both its resilience and volatility. Within the same day, XRP moved between $2.83 at the high and $2.71 at the low, showing how quickly prices can shift in the broader market environment.

The token has recently recorded losses between 2.8% and 4.5%, which mirrors the correction phases experienced by several large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Despite this, XRP remains a significant digital asset due to its established use case in cross-border payments and its global presence in discussions about financial settlement systems.

VELO: A Token with Active Trading

Velo is another project that continues to attract attention, particularly for its role in financial infrastructure and decentralized settlement solutions. The live price of VELO currently sits at $0.01338 USD with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $21 million. This activity shows that VELO is maintaining strong liquidity and participation from market players.

As a token built around facilitating credit and digital transactions, Velo has created a niche in blockchain-based financial services. Its price movements reflect broader market conditions, yet its ecosystem development continues to shape its relevance in the growing field of decentralized finance.

The consistent market volume suggests that VELO still holds importance among cryptocurrency presales and token presales that aim to expand financial accessibility.

Final Words: $GGs, XRP, and VELO in Context

The comparison between Based Eggman ($GGs), XRP, and VELO highlights the diversity within today’s crypto market.

XRP has positioned itself as a cross-border settlement token, while VELO is focused on decentralized credit and payments. In contrast, Based Eggman is taking a different route by combining gaming culture, memes, and Web3 integration into a single ecosystem.

With a strong presale already underway, $GGs is presenting itself as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Its approach reflects a shift toward cultural and entertainment-driven blockchain projects that also provide token utility. For those following the latest crypto presale list, Based Eggman represents a new entry worth watching closely in 2025.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/can-ggs-make-more-profits-than-xrp-velo-top-analyst-says-based-eggman-will-generate-more-wealth-than-xrp/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2,436+1,33%
RealLink
REAL$0,06183+2,86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012101-4,03%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Partager
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$206,82-0,17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,64+1,96%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,001593+9,25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0,4203+0,62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,0186+2,25%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?