Can Low-Risk DeFi Save Ethereum’s Future? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/21 23:19
TLDR

  • Vitalik Buterin believes low-risk DeFi could play a vital role in Ethereum’s long-term sustainability.
  • Buterin compares low-risk DeFi to Google Search, viewing it as a potential revenue anchor for Ethereum.
  • Stablecoins like USDT and USDC offer reliable returns and could help stabilize Ethereum’s economic layer.
  • Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has recently seen a resurgence with total value locked surpassing $100 billion.
  • Buterin advocates for low-risk DeFi to balance high-fee speculative products and Ethereum’s cultural values.

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, believes that low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) could play a key role in securing the network’s long-term sustainability. In a recent blog post, Buterin compared low-risk DeFi to Google Search, viewing it as a potential revenue anchor for Ethereum. He argued that low-risk DeFi could fund the broader Ethereum ecosystem without compromising its foundational values.

Ethereum’s Economic Future Could Rely on Low-Risk DeFi

Buterin emphasized that low-risk DeFi applications would not need to be groundbreaking. He compared them to Google’s search model, which generates revenue without being overly innovative.

According to Buterin, DeFi protocols like Aave’s stablecoin lending rates could provide the economic stability Ethereum needs.

He pointed out that stablecoins like USDT and USDC offer around 5% returns, while higher-risk assets yield more. This, Buterin believes, would be a steady income stream for Ethereum without straying from its values. The Ethereum community, he noted, has struggled to balance between speculative products like NFTs and applications that align with the network’s core principles.

Bridging the Gap Between Speculation and Ideals

Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has experienced a recent resurgence. Total value locked (TVL) in DeFi crossed $100 billion for the first time since early 2022. Despite a bear market in 2022-2023, regulatory movements like the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act have spurred renewed interest in DeFi.

However, Buterin cautioned against the overemphasis on high-risk, speculative products such as memecoins and NFTs. These applications generate high fees but fail to align with Ethereum’s cultural values. Buterin believes low-risk DeFi could offer the perfect balance, producing revenue while staying true to Ethereum’s decentralized ethos.

Vitalik Buterin’s Vision for Ethereum’s Economic Layer

Buterin also discussed alternatives like basket currencies and flatcoins. These digital assets are pegged to consumer price indices or multiple fiat currencies, providing an additional layer of economic stability for Ethereum. Such innovations could reduce Ethereum’s dependency on dollar-based tools, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Ethereum’s on-chain revenue has recently declined by 44%, falling from $25.6 million in July to $14.1 million in August. This drop has raised concerns about Ethereum’s future financial health. Despite Ethereum’s all-time high in ETH prices, the decrease in network fees could challenge the platform’s ability to maintain revenue.

