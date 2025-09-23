Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025.  With a focus […]Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025.  With a focus […]

Can Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Flip Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Top New Crypto to Watch in 2025

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 01:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025. 

With a focus on a DeFi borrowing-and-lending protocol, MUTM has utility in the real world that could allow it to outperform purely speculative altcoins like SHIB. 

Shiba Inu Supports Near $0.0000128

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at approximately $0.00001287, illustrating that it has kept a crucial support level amidst recent volatility. Its ecosystem building continues through layers like Shibarium, token burn initiatives to increase, and new integrations like cross-chain lending, aimed at cementing its utility over meme connection. 

But SHIB is still faced with headwinds from low realized volatility, profit-taking from large holders, and resistance near higher price levels that have been hard to break through. While its community support remains strong, analysts believe a newer presale project with a utility-driven model could offer relatively more potential for rapid percentage gains.

Mutuum Finance Speeds Up in Presale

Mutuum Finance presale has raised over $16.15 million in presale and more than 16,470 investors are registered. Stage 6 is available for sale at a minimum of $0.035 per token.

Mutuum Finance envisions long-term growth within the DeFi ecosystem. The project is promoting early adoption by conducting a $100,000 giveaway campaign, during which 10 users on the platform will be awarded $10,000 MUTM each.

Mutuum Finance and CertiK also have an ongoing Bug Bounty Program with a $50,000 USDT reward pool. The Program is meant to incentivize white-hat hackers and security researchers to search for bugs in the project codebase. Bugs are scored on the severity level, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, and the rewards are issued in same.

How Mutuum Works 

Mutuum Finance retains the shape of a liquidity-balanced dynamic rate of interest model. Borrowing is highly desirable in times of low interest and stimulates lending and utilization. Payment is driven by high interest, together with further injections of capital. Fixed rates of interest are best suited for highly liquid funds, anchored and reopenable on market fluctuation.

As a fully decentralized system, ownership rights are held by the MUTM token holders such that lending and borrowing are decoupled. The interest rate mechanism incentivizes long-term efficiency, promotes portfolio auto-diversification, and rises with the expansion of the DeFi market.

Correct pricing allows lending, borrowing, and liquidation trades to be completed profitably. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to gain access to USD and natively native assets such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, composite feeds, and time-weighted averages of decentralized exchanges are used by the platform to provide correct valuations even in stressed market conditions.

Overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly gaining traction as investors benchmark its potential against established tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB). At $0.035 during Stage 6 presale, over $16.15M raised, and 16,470+ backers on board, MUTM’s momentum is clear. Unlike SHIB’s highly speculative waves, Mutuum Finance offers real-world utility from its DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol, dynamic interest models, and oracle-backed price infrastructure. Supported by a $100K giveaway and a $50K CertiK bug bounty, the project is committed to growth, as well as security. Though SHIB remains a cult favorite, analysts are projecting that MUTM will fare better in 2025 by combining utility, scalability, and early-stage potential upside. Secure your Stage 6 tokens before the price increases in the next stage.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

