Can Ondo Global Markets Influence TradFi Stocks?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:36
Threshold
T$0.01616+0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1196+1.52%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01777+2.77%
Ondo
ONDO$0.94268-0.03%

Ondo launched its new Global Markets today, offering tokenized versions of 100+ US-based stocks and ETFs. The firm’s ONDO token saw modest increases in price and a 33% spike in volume at launch.

Some of these RWAs have been very successful, generating upwards of $70 million in trade volume this morning alone. Still, Ondo remains inaccessible in the United States, potentially limiting its ability to move TradFi markets.

Ondo Global Markets

As part of its diversified business strategy, Ondo announced that it would offer 100+ tokenized stocks earlier this week. The RWA firm claimed that Ondo Global Markets would bring a huge array of US stocks onto the blockchain, and this development is now live:

Sponsored

Sponsored

Ondo Global Markets has an immense level of support from the crypto industry, with over 27 major exchanges, wallets, data platforms, and more facilitating the launch. The firm is trading these RWAs on Ethereum’s blockchain, and ONDO reacted well to the launch according to several metrics, including spot price, trade volume, and more.

Ondo Price Performance. Source: CoinMarketCap

Although Ondo isn’t available in the United States, it’s tokenizing dozens of US stocks to offer them on Global Markets. Some traders have theorized that this capital influx will allow international Web3 traders to have a new influence on Wall Street.

TradFi and Web3 Coming Together

Some of the largest US companies, like Google and Nvidia, have already seen more than $60 million in fresh trade volume on Ondo Global Markets. Although both these firms have market caps in the trillions of dollars, this is still a remarkable wave of interest for a single morning.

Still, Ondo Global Markets isn’t the only firm that’s bringing Web3 and TradFi closer together. While the company is trying to offer US stocks on the blockchain, leading US markets are preparing to launch unprecedented access to crypto on their own platforms.

These markets won’t directly compete, but there’s still a lot of overlapping interest here. Ondo Global Markets may have a lot of advantages for bringing TradFi exposure to the blockchain, but crypto is attracting a lot of new backers. It might be best to mitigate expectations a little, at least as far as global market impact is concerned.

In short, this is looking like a remarkably successful product, but we’ll have to see how much these RWAs can move the entire market. For now, Ondo’s new service seems worth paying attention to.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ondo-global-finance-tokenized-stocks-tradfi/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Partager
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1238+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Partager
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High