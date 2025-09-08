Can Pi Network Fix Its Know Your Customer (KYC) Process?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:57
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016264-3.74%
NODE
NODE$0.0838+0.01%
Pi Network
PI$0.34582+0.63%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0194+1.62%

The Pi Network is once again under scrutiny over its Know Your Customer (KYC) process, as many users remain stuck in the tentative approval phase. 

The stalled verifications have fueled growing frustration within the community, raising concerns about the project’s transparency and long-term credibility.

Pi Network Users Stuck in KYC Limbo

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a Pioneer stressed that the network has approximately 60 million active users. However, only 16 million have successfully created wallets. This leaves 44 million in a ‘tentative’ status—neither verified nor migrated to the mainnet. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

The KYC system, a critical step for identity verification before mainnet migration, has recently improved for new users, eliminating the previous 30-day waiting period. However, this progress has not alleviated the backlog of users stuck in the tentative phase. 

The Pioneer also noted that the three-year lockup period for PI holdings does not begin until migration is complete, further delaying potential access for millions. This stagnation has reignited frustration among adopters, some of whom have voiced concerns about the project’s credibility and timeline.

Criticism of Pi Network’s KYC and migration process is not new. Previous reports from BeInCrypto highlighted similar issues with users even losing their coins. Amid the ongoing challenges, Pi Network has continued to roll out technical updates to address the problems. 

On August 27, the project released a Linux Node version and announced a protocol upgrade from version 19 to version 23. An important part of this update is KYC scalability.

Pi Network plans to embed KYC enforcement directly into the blockchain. The protocol will also allow trusted third parties to act as verification authorities in the future. This creates a more distributed and community-driven process and could possibly accelerate the process.

Despite these efforts, Pi Coin’s price suffered. BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the mobile-mined altcoin fell to an all-time low (ATL) of $0.33 on August 26, but rebounded slightly following the upgrade announcement.

Pi Coin Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

Yet, the gains were short-lived, and PI continued to experience volatility. At the time of writing, the altcoin traded at $0.34, up 0.87984% over the past 24 hours. 

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-network-kyc-delays-credibility-concerns/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04334+6.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09909-1.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.01013-8.73%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004793+1.58%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001499+0.46%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4363+2.27%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-3.07%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0573-5.17%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year