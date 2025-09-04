Can Pi Network Price Hit $1? Here’s What Expert Thinks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 05:49
Key Insights:

  • An expert has revealed key reasons why Pi Network does not need the $1 peg to succeed in P2P transactions.
  • The expert expressed confidence in the potential of Pi Coin.
  • Pi is building toward becoming a stable global digital currency.

Crypto expert Dr Altcoin recently shared his opinion on an ongoing discussion about pegging Pi Coin (PI) at $1. While many claim that the $1 peg will help Pi Network succeed in peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, the expert thinks otherwise.

Dr. Altcoin also discussed making strategic investments with PI and reiterated the Pi Network’s vision of creating a stable coin.

Does Pi Network Need the $1 Stablecoin Peg to Succeed in P2P Transactions?

According to Dr Altcoin, Pi Network does not need to be pegged to $1 to succeed in P2P transactions. The analysts explained that success depends on adoption, trust, and utility within the Pi ecosystem, not a fixed fiat peg.

Dr Altcoin highlighted that PI already has global distribution and growing accessibility through on-ramps like Banxa, TransFi, and Onramper. This focus on global distribution supports its potential to thrive as a non-pegged cryptocurrency.

As explained by Dr Altcoin, the success of PI in P2P transactions hinges on trust and usability, not necessarily a fixed $1 value. According to the expert, if users accept Pi as a medium of exchange for goods and services, its fiat-equivalent value becomes secondary.

Pi Network $1 Analysis | Source: Dr Altcoin, X

He cited an example with Bitcoin (BTC), which is not pegged, but widely used for remittances, as a store of value.

Dr Altcoin believes the more people and businesses use PI, the more stable it becomes in practical terms. Rather than constant comparison to the dollar, the expert claims Pi’s strength will come from its purchasing power to buy goods and services.

His comments come shortly after market expert, Kim H Wong, highlighted the potential of Pi Network as a global currency. Wong emphasized that Pi Network is a better alternative to CBDCs and stablecoins.

How to Strategically Invest with PI?

In another post, Dr Altcoin responded to frequently asked questions about how much to invest in Pi Network.

The expert said he invests in PI weekly, particularly when the price drops in value. This approach helps to reduce the impact of price volatility.

Dr Altcoin went on to explain that he only uses “extra funds” to invest in PI. This reflects a cautious approach, prioritizing financial security.

PI Coin DCA Strategy | Source: Dr Altcoin

However, the expert said he has become highly confident in the potential of PI. He made a bold decision to pause his monthly pension contributions for three years and redirected those funds into weekly Pi investments.

Dr Altcoin described this strategy as a calculated risk that does not have a major impact on his financial stability.

He said his PI investment is based on a five-year plan. If Pi Network succeeds, he expects to amass huge gains and be “financially better off.” However, if it fails, he is prepared to accept the loss, treating it like any business venture.

The Pi Network Vision

Dr Altcoin went on to explain what stability in PI means in a subsequent X post. He began by highlighting the core goal of Pi Network, which is to create a stable Pi coin.

Subsequently, he pointed out key factors that contribute to the stability of Pi Network. These include low circulating supply, strategic listing, controlled token distribution, sustainable investment strategy, and real-world asset tokenization, among others.

Notably, Pi has a circulating supply that is less than 8% of its maximum, even after six months of trading on centralized exchanges. This contrasts with other cryptocurrencies that release larger portions early.

A low circulating supply limits the amount of Pi available for trading. This reduces the risk of rapid price drops due to oversupply or dumping by early holders.

Additionally, Pi Network avoids premature listings on major exchanges. Instead, it has partnered with KYB-approved exchanges and on-ramp providers like TransFi, making Pi accessible in over 100 countries.

Summarily, Pi is building toward becoming a stable global digital currency through controlled supply, strategic listings, sustainable investments, blockchain upgrades, and tokenization.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/03/can-pi-network-price-hit-1-heres-what-expert-thinks/

