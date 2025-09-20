The post Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The PUMP token price has entered a volatile phase after sliding sharply from recent highs, raising questions about whether its September rally can extend. Despite aggressive token buybacks and ecosystem growth, profit-taking by whales and broader memecoin weakness have weighed heavily on PUMP crypto’s short-term outlook. PUMP Token Price Today Extends Decline The PUMP price …The post Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The PUMP token price has entered a volatile phase after sliding sharply from recent highs, raising questions about whether its September rally can extend. Despite aggressive token buybacks and ecosystem growth, profit-taking by whales and broader memecoin weakness have weighed heavily on PUMP crypto’s short-term outlook. PUMP Token Price Today Extends Decline The PUMP price …

Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/20 20:37
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002064-5.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01349-2.59%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00694-1.72%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005266+0.36%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1806-6.81%
Pump.fun Price Jumps 42% in a Week, Bulls Eye $0.0069 Resistance

The post Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The PUMP token price has entered a volatile phase after sliding sharply from recent highs, raising questions about whether its September rally can extend. Despite aggressive token buybacks and ecosystem growth, profit-taking by whales and broader memecoin weakness have weighed heavily on PUMP crypto’s short-term outlook.

PUMP Token Price Today Extends Decline

The PUMP price today sits well below its recent peak of $0.0089, marking a decline of more than 20% this week and a 4.82% intraday decline to trade at $0.0068. This left Pump.fun’s market cap at $2.53 billion, from $3.31 billion high. 

Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits?

Short-term weakness comes despite PUMP still being up 135% over the past 30 days. On the Pump.fun price chart, the token now rests near a key support zone around $0.0067, which traders are closely watching to determine whether the latest drop is a breather or the start of deeper corrections.

Whale Selloff Adds Pressure to Pump.fun Price Chart

Fresh on-chain data highlights why selling pressure has intensified. Lookonchain reported that smart whales have been dumping large holdings of PUMP to secure hefty profits. 

For instance, address 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP for $3.27 million, netting a 149% profit. Similarly, wallet 58teLV sold 272.24 million PUMP for $1.95 million, securing a 133% gain.

This wave of profit-taking has added to fragile sentiment, leaving the PUMP token price at risk of testing lower support levels, such as $0.0049. 

The selloff aligns with broader memecoin weakness, where leading tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE have also posted notable double-digit declines in the last 24 hours.

Buyback Program Remains a Key Support for PUMP Crypto

Despite the pullback, the fundamentals behind PUMP crypto remain constructive. Pump.fun continues to allocate nearly all of its platform revenue toward token buybacks, a major driver of earlier gains. 

Since July, more than $97.4 million worth of PUMP has been repurchased, removing 7.051% of the circulating supply.

Can PUMP Token Price Recover After Smart Whales Lock In Profits?

PUMP Price Prediction Hinges on Key Support Zone

From a technical perspective, the September rally began from a tilted double bottom formation, but momentum now faces a critical phase. If PUMP price holds the $0.0067 level, the PUMP price forecast points to another attempt at the $0.01 target. However, slipping below support would open the door to a retest of deeper levels.

Much depends on whether buybacks continue to offset selling pressure and if renewed speculative appetite returns to the memecoin sector. With the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut fueling a “meme coin hunting season,” risk-on behavior could still provide the tailwinds needed for the next leg higher.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1429-0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.013781-3.85%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03978+1.11%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1637-15.35%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

PANews reported on September 20th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 19th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,966.1 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 99.5 BTC, but 69.0 BTC were sold during the same period.
1
1$0.005807-47.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,909.12-0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853-2.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October