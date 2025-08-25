Can the stablecoin gold rush shore up the $35tn American debt crisis? ‘It doesn’t hurt!’

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/25 22:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.469-9.26%
Threshold
T$0.01625-4.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05994+4.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.37-4.88%
GET
GET$0.009927-0.48%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00064-7.91%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000033-23.25%

A version of this story appeared in The Guidance newsletter on August 25.Sign up here.

Hey all, Liam here.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is making his boldest bet yet on the American economy.

The 63-year-old former hedge fund manager is banking on stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle, to help soak up the country’s turgid debt woes, according to reporting by the Financial Times.

That’s because dollar-token issuers are typically net buyers of US debt in the form of treasuries.

With the passage of landmark stablecoin legislation this summer, the sector is expected to rise as high as $3.7 trillion in the next five years as new and old players pile in, according to some estimates.

But is it enough to right the American fiscal ship?

“It doesn’t hurt!” Garett Jones, chief economist at stablecoin ratings agency Bluechip, told DL News. “But having, say, 10% more demand for treasuries isn’t going to paper over the US’s long-term fiscal problems.”

A growing problem

Still, with the country’s massive debt load careening out of control, Bessent will take anything he can get.

Thanks to US President Donald Trump’s massive spending bill passed in July, government debt is expected to grow by another $2.8 trillion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office estimates.

Today, the entire stablecoin market is worth over $277 billion, according to DefiLlama.

Indeed, stablecoin businesses offer something of a large plastic bucket to battle what’s turning out to be a fiscal tsunami.

“While this is certainly helpful and the programmatic reinvestment of reserves creates predictable demand, it’s nowhere near enough to offset structural deficits on a $35 trillion debt stack,” Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of stablecoin upstart Borderless.xyz, told DL News.

Stablecoin behemoths

Meanwhile, it could put the US in an awkward position should some of these private issuers go bust, especially if they start outpacing G7 economies — which Tether has already done.

“Companies are typically more fragile than nation-states,” Ben Reynolds, the managing director of stablecoins at BitGo, told DL News. “A private company could fall into economic trouble and have to liquidate a large treasury position in a small amount of time.”

Additionally, the US will have fewer options to navigate should the American fiscal picture turn a darker hue. It’s a real risk, said Bluechip’s Jones.

“The biggest stablecoin projects will be too big to fail, so if the US is ever thinking about using a partial default to get out of its fiscal problems, these stablecoin projects won’t be a good group to default on,” he said.

There are other risks. If just a few issuers start to buy up trillions in US debt, they could suddenly get “undue influence over political directions,” said Lehtiniitty.

He warned that such “extreme concentration” will create “a systemic risk to the debt market.”

Unkillable coins

Additional policy measures beyond the Genius Act could help ensure a diverse market of issuers.

And given the stablecoin genie is already out of the bottle, other experts suggest that said policy measures will continue long after Trump’s tenure.

“This trend is macro and tech-based, not even an antagonistic administration could kill it,” Luca Prosperi, co-founder and CEO of M0 Foundation. “While the pro-crypto administration has helped, I don’t think this is a Trump-dependent trend at all.”

Liam Kelly is a Berlin-based reporter for DL News. Got a tip? Email him at [email protected].

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56634+3.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09751-3.66%
RWAX
APP$0.002925+1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,496.57-1.89%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08886+4.99%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager
Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims

John Deaton, the well-known attorney from the XRP community, believes the company’s shares could break out in spectacular fashion if […] The post Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01342-0.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9555-3.36%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01624+0.86%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/26 00:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Polkadot Price Prediction: Short and Long-Term Targets