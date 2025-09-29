Can XRP Price Break $2.80 As SEC Sets 75-Day ETF Deadline?

As XRP price hovered near the $2.8 level over the last couple of days, the Ripple token locked in a narrow trading band.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced a shorter 75-day review process for exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, a change expected to impact products tied to XRP.

Technical readings showed the market in oversold conditions, with support forming near $2.70 and resistance appearing close to $2.81.

XRP Price Stays Confined to Narrow Levels

The XRP price registered modest daily gains, moving toward $2.80 at press time. Compared with BTC, XRP advanced about 2%, trading near 0.0000255 BTC.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that measured overbought and oversold conditions, was close to 46 at press time.

This level placed XRP below the midpoint of 50, indicating a neutral to pressured state.

Support near $2.70 remained a critical marker. Market participants recalled recent instances when this level had stopped declines.

Its ability to hold under pressure continued to be tested as traders assessed downside risk.

Resistance for the Ripple coin price stood near $2.81. This ceiling repeatedly blocked upward attempts, compressing price action into a restricted zone.

Together, support and resistance created a range that prevented strong directional moves.

Analysts reviewed the RSI in relation to past patterns. Earlier oversold conditions had matched with local bottoms in the market.

However, the RSI’s current position below 50 suggested buyers lacked conviction. A recovery above 50 would have pointed to improving demand, but no such signal had appeared at press time.

Source: X

Regulatory Shift Alters ETF Timelines

The SEC announced that exchange-traded fund applications would now be reviewed within a maximum of 75 days.

The previous system required longer periods, extending uncertainty for issuers and investors. This rule change had a direct effect on digital asset products.

Funds tied to XRP and SOL were mentioned as likely to be included within the updated framework.

Analysts said the adjustment reduced uncertainty and established a more predictable timeline for product launches. ETF-related markets often responded quickly to regulatory developments.

As per analyst observations, a shorter review period could influence derivatives activity, as traders adjusted to the possibility of quicker approvals.

Institutional participants could position earlier in anticipation of fund listings. The decision also introduced broader implications for liquidity.

A clearer timetable created conditions for improved planning among issuers and investors.

Market analysts noted that ETFs tied to major tokens often shaped sentiment beyond the spot market, extending to futures and options trading.

Source: X

Market Outlook Depends on Breakout

At press time, the XRP price traded within the same compressed range defined by $2.70 support and $2.81 resistance. Market participants said this band determined the immediate outlook.

A breakdown below support would point to growing selling pressure and possible continuation of the downtrend.

Conversely, a breakout above resistance would signal renewed strength for the Ripple coin price and could align with an improvement in RSI readings.

Traders, therefore, identified the range boundaries as essential markers for sentiment. Technical conditions and regulatory updates together framed the short-term market picture.

RSI signals indicated weakness, while the SEC’s policy change introduced a structural catalyst with the potential to alter positioning.

Traders weighed both elements when considering whether XRP would remain contained or escape its narrow range.

Observers said that the interaction between technical boundaries and external catalysts made this period notable.

Price levels around $2.70 and $2.81 were repeatedly tested, but neither side produced a sustained breakout.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s move toward a faster review system introduced the possibility of more rapid product rollouts, which could increase market participation.

The combination of constrained technicals and shifting regulations created a market awaiting a trigger. The short-term picture depended on whether support or resistance gave way first.

Market analysts said that momentum indicators, coupled with institutional interest shaped by the ETF timeline, would likely determine the next decisive move for XRP.