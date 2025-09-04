The post Can XRP Price Hit $100? Analyst Zach Rector Breaks Down the Math appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto analyst Zach Rector thinks XRP’s long-term price potential is much bigger than most people believe. In a recent interview with Paul Barron, he explained why XRP could eventually climb to $100 per coin if the right conditions fall into place.

What Needs to Happen First?

Rector says three things matter most for any crypto to see big growth:

An ETF approval so institutions can invest easily.

Companies adding the asset to their balance sheets.

Widespread institutional adoption.



Bitcoin and Ethereum already check all these boxes, but Rector says XRP is next in line.

Why ETFs Could Change the Game

For years, XRP has been held back without an ETF. Rector calls this a kind of “suppression.” Once ETFs are approved, he says XRP could see a “super cycle” as new money flows in from institutions and corporate treasuries.

The Multiplier Effect

The most surprising part of his analysis comes from market data he tracked last year. According to Rector, small inflows of just tens of millions of dollars were enough to push XRP’s market cap up by tens of billions.

“XRP’s market cap grows much faster than the actual money going in,” he explained. “That’s why people underestimate what’s possible.”

How Much Money Would $100 XRP Take?

If XRP ever hit $100, with about 60 billion tokens in circulation, the market cap would be close to $6 trillion. That sounds impossible to many. But Rector argues it wouldn’t take $6 trillion in real money.

He estimates that $100–$300 billion in net inflows could be enough to get XRP there over time.

Not Overnight, but Possible

Rector doesn’t expect $100 XRP to happen quickly. He says it won’t be in the first month or even the first year of ETFs. But with steady inflows, legal clarity, and institutional adoption, it’s not out of the question.

For now, he sees $20–$30 XRP by 2026 as a realistic base case. Beyond that, if ETFs bring billions more into the asset, higher price targets could come into play.