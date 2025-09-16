Can XRP Price Hit $25 By December 2025?

XRP Price Prediction

XRP is once again at the center of discussion as analysts set big targets for the token. Some predictions say XRP could reach $10 to $13 in the coming months and possibly $20 to $25 by the end of the year, depending on how market conditions unfold.

What Could Drive XRP Higher?

Bitcoin’s recent move above $115,000 has created a supportive backdrop for altcoins. According to analyst Jake Claver, XRP could benefit if the Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts next week. Lower rates often increase liquidity in financial markets, which can spill over into crypto.

Claver explained that XRP tends to move in sharp bursts rather than gradual climbs. Once momentum builds, the token often rallies quickly, especially in regions such as Southeast Asia, where it has strong payment and remittance use cases.

The Role of ETFs

One of the biggest catalysts could be the approval of new crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bitcoin ETFs are already in focus, but speculation is growing that XRP could follow. Claver said that even a basic ETF launch might be enough to push XRP to the $10–$13 range, while additional market factors could extend the rally to $20–$25.

Waiting for the Trigger

For now, XRP has not seen the explosive moves some expect. Competing assets such as gold, silver, and U.S. equities have been drawing attention, and markets may be waiting for a clear trigger. 

XRP’s path forward depends on several moving parts. With strong adoption and major catalysts on the horizon, analysts argue that the token seems all set for a breakout if the right conditions align.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3 and is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours.

