Can XRP Price Rally to $10? AI Weighs in on Ripple’s Next Big Move as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Eyes 4400% Run

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:26
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000405-15.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06043-0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09868-1.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-1.93%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05294-1.90%
XRP
XRP$2.8449-0.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207-3.20%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963-1.43%

The long-term value of XRP is the focus of debate, with some traders trading on ambitious targets of $10. Recent gossip has been fueled by AI-based models highlighting XRP’s institutional appeal and legal clarity following a decade of SEC battles.  However, while XRP’s trajectory remains closely tied to external factors, many retail investors are already looking toward emerging meme projects like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which some speculate could deliver outsized returns from its presale momentum.

XRP Crypto News: Is a $10 Rally Feasible?

The prospect of XRP reaching $10 has been a favorite tale among the crypto fraternity. While the idea may sound appealing, analysts caution that this would have to occur with a rare combination of catalysts. The most recent trading data shows XRP approaching its 2021 highs, with sentiment closely tied to Bitcoin’s performance and overall liquidity levels. Deepseek estimates predict that while XRP will likely rally significantly, the $10 price point is more of a medium- to longer-term target, possibly sometime between 2028 and 2030. Short-term estimates place XRP between $1.50 and $3.40 sometime in late 2025 if current conditions persist. Some of these dynamics need to converge to break past these levels.

What Supports the Bull Case?

Regulatory Clarity – Ripple’s partial victory over the SEC has boosted confidence, reducing the legal uncertainty that has long haunted XRP adoption.

ETF and Liquidity Flows – AI models highlight that approval of an XRP ETF could significantly shift demand, similar to what ETH ETFs have done for Ethereum.

Macro Environment – Broader conditions, such as a weakening dollar or capital rotation into altcoins, could strengthen XRP’s positioning.

Institutional Partnerships – RippleNet rollout, with bank integrations that could further enhance XRP’s real-world usability.

    Still, risks remain. Analysts highlight that breaking $3.40 resistance is the first significant hurdle. Without consistent momentum, XRP may remain in lower ranges despite positive headlines.

    Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Different Kind of Meme

    While XRP leans on institutional adoption and compliance narratives, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) represents the other side of the crypto spectrum: high community energy, viral branding, and infrastructure-led innovation. Currently priced at just $0.0021 in presale, LILPEPE has already raised more than $22.8 million from its $25.4 million target. With over 91% of tokens sold, demand shows no signs of slowing. Little Pepe is not dependent on internet culture like other meme coins.It is constructing its Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, advertising faster transaction speeds, reduced costs, and improved anti-bot security. On top of that, it’s launching the Pepe Pump Pad, a meme coin launchpad that requires LILPEPE as gas for all new token deployments. This design could sustain perpetual demand for the token as more meme projects enter the ecosystem. Investors are also drawn to Little Pepe’s emphasis on transparency and security, with anti-rug pull safeguards and liquidity locks already in place. With a viral marketing push and community initiatives like a $777,000 giveaway program, LILPEPE is positioning itself as more than a speculative meme; it aims to be an ecosystem leader. Some analysts have floated speculative scenarios in which LILPEPE could climb 4,400% or more by late 2025 if momentum sustains through exchange listings and Layer-2 adoption. While those numbers remain projections rather than guarantees, the presale activity indicates strong market appetite for what could become the next breakout meme coin.

    Conclusion

    XRP’s path to $10 is possible but remains a long-term bet reliant on institutional integration, favorable regulation, and broader market cycles. By contrast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a near-term entry point for investors seeking exposure to high-growth potential in the meme coin sector. With presale stages nearly sold out and ecosystem innovation at its core, LILPEPE is drawing attention as a project that blends cultural hype with tangible infrastructure. For those curious, exploring the Little Pepe presale or joining the community could be the first step toward engaging in what may become one of 2025’s most talked-about projects.

    Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

    Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/can-xrp-price-rally-to-10-ai-weighs-in-on-ripples-next-big-move-as-little-pepe-lilpepe-eyes-4400-run/

    Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
    Partager des idées

    Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

    Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

    Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

    Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
    Sleepless AI
    AI$0.1206-3.13%
    Partager
    Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
    Partager
    Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

    Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

    XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
    RealLink
    REAL$0.06041-0.28%
    Camp Network
    CAMP$0.07716-5.15%
    Moonveil
    MORE$0.09868-1.30%
    Partager
    Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
    Partager
    The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

    The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

    Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
    NEAR
    NEAR$2.411-1.95%
    Partager
    Coinspeaker2025/09/04 18:22
    Partager

    Actualités tendance

    Plus

    Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

    Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

    The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

    Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

    Brian Armstrong admits firing engineers who didn’t adopt AI