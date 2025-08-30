Canadian economy contracts by 1.6% in the second quarter

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 14:55
Gravity
G$0.01175+1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.05719+2.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10351-1.71%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006193-1.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01292+2.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-8.45%
  • Canada’s real GDP contracted more than expected in Q2.
  • USD/CAD trades in positive territory above 1.3770 after this data.

Canada’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 0.4% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. This print followed the 0.5% growth recorded in the first quarter.

At an annual rate, Canada’s economy contracted by 1.6%, compared to the market expectation for a decline of 0.6%.

Market reaction

USD/CAD continues to stretch higher after this data and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 1.3775.

GDP FAQs

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022.
Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency.
When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canadian-economy-contracts-by-16-in-the-second-quarter-202508291326

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Altcoin markets are entering September 2025 with strong momentum. Technical indicators, whale activity, and ETF-driven inflows are combining to push valuations higher as the final quarter of the year approaches. Ethereum and Solana remain central to institutional strategies, but a fast-rising presale — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is starting to dominate conversations around breakout opportunities. Alongside […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586-1.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:00
Partager
Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,530.49-1.17%
OG
OG$13.181+2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.81+0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 15:00
Partager
Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

The battle between Avalanche and Solana has become one of the most talked-about debates in crypto. Both are leading Layer 1 blockchain projects, each promising faster speeds, lower fees, and massive adoption. As investors seek the best altcoin to buy now, the competition between these two heavyweights is shaping the future of decentralized finance, gaming, […] Continue Reading: Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
Edge
EDGE$0.4452+9.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5355-0.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Stablecoins vs. banks: A fairer test of what makes good money | Opinion